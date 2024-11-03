65°F
Runners flood streets for Las Vegas Marathon — PHOTOS

Men’s marathon first place finisher J.J. Santana crosses the finish line during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Women’s marathon first place finisher Ashley Paulson crosses the finish line during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Participants head towards the finish line on Fremont Street during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A participant grabs a cup of water during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Team Hoyt rider athlete Taylor Little crosses the finish line with Brian Weber during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eileen Rubelmann, left, is greeted by Brooke Streicher after finishing the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A participant heads toward the finish during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A participant dressed as Elvis gets a high five from the race announcer as she approaches the finish of the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A marathon participant downs a cup of water during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Women’s marathon first place finisher Ashley Paulson crosses the finish line during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Participants enter the final mile of the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Victoria Berlandi hugs Travis Hanlon after finishing the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Participants head towards the finish line on Fremont Street during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Runners head north on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Finishers wait for fiends to cross the finish line during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Participants stretch and check their phones after finishing the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2024 - 1:20 pm
 
Updated November 3, 2024 - 2:46 pm

J.J. Santana won the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon on Sunday.

The 37-year-old covered the 26.2-mile distance in 2 hours, 25 minutes, 2 seconds.

Ashley Paulson, 43, claimed the women’s title in a time of 2:45.09.

The marathon started at the Red Rock scenic route before heading down Charleston Boulevard and into downtown Las Vegas. The race ended at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

A 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 7.02-mile run, named and distanced after Las Vegas’ original area code, were also held.

More than 6,000 runners signed up for the three races.

