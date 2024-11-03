Runners flood streets for Las Vegas Marathon — PHOTOS
A 37-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were crowned the winners of the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon. Thousands signed up for the three races held Sunday.
J.J. Santana won the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon on Sunday.
The 37-year-old covered the 26.2-mile distance in 2 hours, 25 minutes, 2 seconds.
Ashley Paulson, 43, claimed the women’s title in a time of 2:45.09.
The marathon started at the Red Rock scenic route before heading down Charleston Boulevard and into downtown Las Vegas. The race ended at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.
A 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 7.02-mile run, named and distanced after Las Vegas’ original area code, were also held.
More than 6,000 runners signed up for the three races.