Runners flood streets for Las Vegas Marathon — PHOTOS

A 37-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were crowned the winners of the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon. Thousands signed up for the three races held Sunday.

Participants stretch and check their phones after finishing the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Finishers wait for fiends to cross the finish line during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Runners head north on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victoria Berlandi hugs Travis Hanlon after finishing the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants enter the final mile of the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A marathon participant downs a cup of water during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A participant dressed as Elvis gets a high five from the race announcer as she approaches the finish of the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A participant heads toward the finish during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eileen Rubelmann, left, is greeted by Brooke Streicher after finishing the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Team Hoyt rider athlete Taylor Little crosses the finish line with Brian Weber during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A participant grabs a cup of water during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants head towards the finish line on Fremont Street during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Women’s marathon first place finisher Ashley Paulson crosses the finish line during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Men’s marathon first place finisher J.J. Santana crosses the finish line during the Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

J.J. Santana won the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon on Sunday.

The 37-year-old covered the 26.2-mile distance in 2 hours, 25 minutes, 2 seconds.

Ashley Paulson, 43, claimed the women’s title in a time of 2:45.09.

The marathon started at the Red Rock scenic route before heading down Charleston Boulevard and into downtown Las Vegas. The race ended at Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

A 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 7.02-mile run, named and distanced after Las Vegas’ original area code, were also held.

More than 6,000 runners signed up for the three races.