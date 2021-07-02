Dollar Loan Center arena rounding into form in Henderson

With the first event announced as the Big West Conference Basketball Championships in March, work on the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson continues.

Aerial view of the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, home to the Silver Knights hockey team, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

With the first event announced as the March 8-12 Big West Conference Basketball Championships, work on the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson continues.

The exterior of the stadium is rounding into form, with side panels installed on much of the $84 million, 6,000-seat arena, showing bits of what the finished product will look like.

Inside the arena already has some stadia seating areas poured, awaiting seat installation, with the ground level yet to be concreted.

The arena will be home to the Silver Knights, the Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, and the yet-to-be-named Indoor Football League franchise.

Slated to be completed in February the tight work timeline provides a small amount of cushion if there is a slight overrun ahead of the March basketball tournament.

Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz is looking forward to the variety of events the arena is set to host.

“It started with the Silver Knights, we brought the indoor football (league) and we’ve been in conversations with the Big West Conference basketball group about bringing their championship event to Henderson,” Bubolz said last month. “We couldn’t be more proud to open up on March 8.”

