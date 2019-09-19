Cruz Azul captures Leagues Cup Final in Las Vegas

Cruz Azul beat defending Liga MX champion Tigres UANL 2-1 to win the Leagues Cup championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday.

Cruz Azul's Jonathan Rodriguez (21) kisses the trophy after winning 2-1 against Tigres in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul celebrates their 2-1 win against Tigres in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate with Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez (17) holding the trophy after defeating Tigres 2-1 in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul celebrate their 2-1 victory against Tigres in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez (17), left, and Julio Dominguez (4), hold the trophy after their team victory 2-1 against Tigres during the second half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul celebrate their 2-1 victory against Tigres in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate their team Cruz Azul winning 2-1 against Tigres in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul's Jesus Corona (1) holds up the trophy after his team's win 2-1 against Tigres in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate their team Cruz Azul winning 2-1 against Tigres in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul's Pablo Aguilar (23) falls to the ground after making contact with Tigres' Javier Aquino (20) during the second half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tigres' Javier Aquino (20) and Cruz Azul's Pablo Aguilar (23) leap for the ball during the second half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a score by Tigres against Cruz Azul during the second half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul celebrates a score against Tigres during the second half in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a score by Cruz Azul against Tigres during the second half in the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tigres' Jesus Duenas (29), right, receives a yellow card for a foul against Cruz Azul's Jonathan Rodriguez (21) during the first half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tigres' Rafael Carioca (5), left, watches his teammate Jesus Duenas (29) slide against Cruz Azul's Jonathan Rodriguez (21), for a foul and yellow card during the first half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tigres' Jesus Duenas (29), left, fight for the ball against Cruz Azul's Jonathan Rodriguez (21) during the first half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul's Yoshimar Yotun (19) takes a shot against Tigres during the first half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cruz Azul's Igor Lichnovsky (5) heads the ball wide of the goal against Tigres during the first half of the Leagues Cup Final soccer game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The game concluded an eight-team tournament that began in July. The event began with four Liga MX and four Major League Soccer teams playing head-to-head, but only one MLS club, the LA Galaxy, advanced to the second round.

The Galaxy lost 2-1 in the semifinals to Cruz Azul to set up the all-Liga MX final.

The game gave Las Vegas the opportunity to showcase its potential as a soccer market while two competing parties attempt to bring an MLS expansion team to town. The Renaissance Companies Inc. is working with city officials to build a soccer-specific stadium downtown that could house a club. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley also is seeking an expansion team.