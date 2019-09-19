Cruz Azul captures Leagues Cup Final in Las Vegas
Cruz Azul beat defending Liga MX champion Tigres UANL 2-1 to win the Leagues Cup championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday.
The game concluded an eight-team tournament that began in July. The event began with four Liga MX and four Major League Soccer teams playing head-to-head, but only one MLS club, the LA Galaxy, advanced to the second round.
The Galaxy lost 2-1 in the semifinals to Cruz Azul to set up the all-Liga MX final.
The game gave Las Vegas the opportunity to showcase its potential as a soccer market while two competing parties attempt to bring an MLS expansion team to town. The Renaissance Companies Inc. is working with city officials to build a soccer-specific stadium downtown that could house a club. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley also is seeking an expansion team.