Cruz Azul captures Leagues Cup Final in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2019 - 11:23 pm
 

Cruz Azul beat defending Liga MX champion Tigres UANL 2-1 to win the Leagues Cup championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Wednesday.

The game concluded an eight-team tournament that began in July. The event began with four Liga MX and four Major League Soccer teams playing head-to-head, but only one MLS club, the LA Galaxy, advanced to the second round.

The Galaxy lost 2-1 in the semifinals to Cruz Azul to set up the all-Liga MX final.

The game gave Las Vegas the opportunity to showcase its potential as a soccer market while two competing parties attempt to bring an MLS expansion team to town. The Renaissance Companies Inc. is working with city officials to build a soccer-specific stadium downtown that could house a club. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley also is seeking an expansion team.

