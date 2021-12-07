MLS commissioner says Las Vegas front-runner for new team

During his State of the League address on Tuesday, Don Garber simply said “yes” when asked if Las Vegas was in the lead to be the league’s next team.

In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

From left, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Liga MX Executive President Enrique Bonilla and MGM President of Entertainment and Sports George Kliavkoff hold up a banner for the Leagues Cup, a soccer event coming to Sam Boyd Stadium in September, in front of the Bellagio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said Las Vegas is the front-runner to land the league’s 30th club.

During his State of the League address on Tuesday, Garber simply said “yes” when asked if Las Vegas was in the lead to be the league’s next team.

Garber said talks are still ongoing and include not only Las Vegas, but Phoenix and San Diego.He said the city they choose should be announced within the next 10 months.

“We’re making progress as has been announced, or as has been leaked in Las Vegas,” Garber said. “We’re excited about the market as are all the other leagues here in North America.”

A group earlier this year headed by billionaire businessmen Wes Edens and Nassef Sawris filed to trademark Las Vegas Villains, tied to a professional soccer club. Garber said they’re working with Edens on the Las Vegas possibility. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley recently said he has withdrawn his pursuit of a team.

“Wes is a guy that we all have longstanding relationships with, by the way he had looked at other MLS clubs over the years,” Garber said. “We’ll continue those discussions and continue to try and get something done with our 30th team … within the next 10 months.”

The success that the NHL’s Golden Knights and NFL’s Raiders have had thus far in Las Vegas is not being overlooked, Garber said.

“What has been done with the Knights, what Bill (Foley) has done has been remarkable, I think it’s one of the great expansion team launches in the history of professional sports,” Garber said.

“What Mark (Davis) has done with the Raiders, both on the field and what he’s done with Allegiant (Stadium), is just spectacular. We’re very bullish about the market. We’ll continue to plow forward.”

The Oakland Athletics’ possible relocation to Las Vegas will have no impact on the league’s decision on where their 30th club will end up, Garber said.

Garber declined to detail specifics about what a Las Vegas MLS stadium could include, but said he envisions they could model it on what the Raiders built.

“In Las Vegas you could conceivably see a soccer stadium that looks like a mini version of Allegiant (Stadium),” Garber said.

As far as timing, Garber said he doesn’t envision the league’s 30th club beginning to play in the league in the next couple of years.

“We have not yet determined when that 30th team would start playing,” Garber said. “The 30th team will not be in by 2023. That’s something everybody should be aware of.”

If Las Vegas wins the next MLS franchise, Garber said the journey has been long for Southern Nevada.

“Lamar Hunt (founding investor in MLS) in the earliest days in Major League Soccer, in its founding years, met with Oscar Goodman about Major League Soccer,” Garber said. “We’re talking 26 years ago.

”I’ve met with both Oscar and Carolyn Goodman many times over the years. We had number of different goes, looking at Vegas for 5, 6, 7, 8 years. This is the approach we feel the most confident in.”

