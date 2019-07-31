94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Soccer

Ronaldo, Messi, Rapinoe nominated for FIFA best player award

The Associated Press
July 31, 2019 - 2:02 pm
 

GENEVA — Five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the 10 candidates for the FIFA best player award. United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women’s award.

Ronaldo and Messi were joined by three Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane. Liverpool won the Champions League title in June.

Rapinoe was in a list of 12 players that included teammates Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Ada Hegerberg, a Norway forward who won the Ballon d’Or but skipped this year’s World Cup, was also nominated.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer ...
US soccer says women paid more than men’s team
By Anne M. Peterson The Associated Press

Facing mounting public pressure in a fight over equitable pay, U.S. Soccer said the World Cup champion women’s national team has been paid more than the men’s team.

Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, center, vies for the ball with Barcelona midfielder Arthur, ...
Las Vegas officials to attend MLS All-Star Week
By / RJ

MLS announced Monday that officials from as Vegas, Charlotte, Sacramento, St. Louis and “other potential expansion markets” will attend its All-Star Week as the league attempts to expand from 27 teams to 30.