With top scorers out, Lights lose 5th straight

The Lights’ losing streak reached five games after a 3-1 loss to Sacramento Republic Sunday night.

People scramble for money during the annual “$5,000 Cash Drop presented by Jarritos” during halftime of a Lights FC soccer game on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans show off the money they won during the annual “$5,000 Cash Drop presented by Jarritos” at halftime of a Lights FC soccer game on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cash the Soccer Rocker baths in confetti at the end of the annual “$5,000 Cash Drop presented by Jarritos” during halftime of a Lights FC soccer game on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dave Beisecker, left, shows off the golden ticket he won during the annual “$5,000 Cash Drop presented by Jarritos” during halftime of a Lights FC soccer game on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Lights’ losing streak reached five games after a 3-1 loss to Sacramento Republic FC on Sunday night at Cashman Field.

The Lights (5-15-2), missing their top three goal scorers, have one win in their past 11 outings. They also are winless against Sacramento (6-7-8), losing each of their four meetings.

The Lights struck early in front of their home fans, scoring the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute off the right foot of Christopher Jaime. It was the 17-year-old’s first professional goal and the result of a near own goal by Sacramento.

It was all Sacramento from there, as the club scored three straight goals in the second half.

First, an own goal from Lights midfielder Frank Daroma tied the match at 1-1 in the 56th minute.

Then in the 73rd minute, Luis Fernandes scored from outside the penalty area to put Sacramento up 2-1.

Julian Chavez then took a shot from outside the penalty area that found the back of the net in the 88th minute, capping Sacramento’s dominant second half.

The Lights haven’t won a match since July 27.

The club returns to action Wednesday for a home clash against Oakland Roots SC.

The Lights then hit the road Saturday for a meeting with Orange County SC.

