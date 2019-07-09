New Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame class revealed

Once again, the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame Night of Induction is the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open kickoff event.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Southern Highlands founder Garry Goett at the 2019 Governor's Black Tie Invitational charitable, which over the years has raised millions for charity. Courtesy Olympia Companies Foundation.

Earning enshrinement will be PGA of America professionals Kim Dolan and the late Don Welch; developer, course owner and philanthropist Garry Goett; USGA rules official Sue May; and philanthropist Christina Hixson.

The Night of Induction is Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Hill at TPC Summerlin, preceded by a golf tournament Sept. 27 at Spanish Trail. Tickets for both are available at LasVegasGolfHOF.com. All proceeds benefit the Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame and Southern Nevada junior golf.

Dolan is a respected teaching professional at Siena, but as an amateur, won the 1978 SNGA Las Vegas City Amateur and the Southern Nevada Amateur in 1978-79. As a professional, he won more than 120 club tournaments and in 2005 was the Southern Nevada PGA Chapter regular and senior division player of the year.

Welch turned professional in 1961 and became the Desert Inn head pro in 1964. From 1976-1990, he served as Dunes Country Club director of golf. Over the years, Welch coordinated the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions, was on the planning committee for the first Las Vegas PGA Chapter and later served as the chapter’s secretary, vice president and president.

Goett is the founder of Olympia Companies and opened Southern Highlands in 1999, which is the home of the UNLV men’s golf team. The course was the final project by hall of fame architect Robert Trent Jones and one of four courses created by he and his son, Robert Trent Jones, Jr.

May is the preeminent rules official in Southern Nevada and has officiated hundreds of local, regional and national tournaments including both the men and women’s U.S. Open tournaments. She is currently the vice president of the SNGA and a previous president of the Nevada State Women’s Golf Association and Women’s Southern Nevada Golf Association. She also educated thousands on the new rules of golf that launched in January.

Hixson is the sole Lied Foundation trustee and known as the “pioneer” of UNLV men’s golf. She was the first to substantially donate upon head coach Dwaine Knight’s arrival in 1987, which set the foundation for 1998 NCAA title.

Angel Park Pro-Scratch champs

Kim Dongkyu and Lucas Kristo of Desert Mountain Golf Club in Scottsdale won the Dave Goff Angel Park Pro-Scratch with a two-day total of 13 under. Michael Block and Jacob Wilner, Kenny Park and Andrew Von Lossow, and Aaron Slonim and Jack Trent tied for second at 11 under.

Weekly deal

Through July, play Mountain Falls and receive a sleeve of Callaway Super Soft golf balls with paid round.

Stars on, off course

Los Angeles Laker Lebron James and free agent Carmelo Anthony hit balls from the Chairman’s Suite at Topgolf Las Vegas on Friday night.

