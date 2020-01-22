54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Ed Graney

Bigger is better when it comes to Las Vegas and NFL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2020 - 6:12 pm
 
Updated January 21, 2020 - 6:32 pm

Let this happen, please: That when Joe Burrow disembarks a boat for the red carpet area of the NFL draft here, the Louisiana State quarterback stops, runs a few feet forward and jumps straight into the Bellagio Fountains.

And then rips off his dress shirt to unveil a Cincinnati Bengals jersey while screaming and pounding his chest.

What, too much?

Not for Las Vegas, it seems.

The town that does everything big is going even more so come April 23-25, when the NFL draft arrives and the city that never sleeps will present a 72-hour caffeine buzz sure to equal or surpass any such event over its 85-year history.

“The first draft was a couple guys sitting around reading news clippings in a hotel room,” said Jon Barker, head of live event operations and productions for the NFL. “And now, it’s ‘Let’s get bigger, let’s get larger.’ The way to do that (has been) to take it outside.”

It’s where things should be.

The scene in Philadelphia three years ago was as wild and crazy as any previous draft, and that was before a guy dressed as Jesus sat in a tree and prayed for the drunk-and-passed-out Eagles fans below him.

History also played a part, as the famed “Rocky” steps served as a backdrop to the draft. There was also the Cowboys fan who mooned a camera, saying his was the city’s second most important crack next to the Liberty Bell.

Philadelphia was its typical, charming, certifiable self.

Then there was Nashville last year, a 65-foot-tall, 165-foot-wide draft stage adjacent to the Cumberland River. Lower Broadway and its honky-tonks were packed from one end to the next, an estimated 600,000 showing up to party over the three days and appearing to consume just as many bottles of beer.

It rained hard Opening Night throughout the first round.

Nobody cared or was sober enough to notice.

Guess what?

Las Vegas has a chance to eclipse it all.

The boat rides for draft prospects to the red carpet on the Bellagio Fountains. The main selection stage at Caesars Forum and next to The Linq Hotel, with loud boos greeting NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he readies to announce the next pick.

The daily live concerts.

The NFL Draft Experience for fans.

I was confused by a rendering of the main stage Tuesday because at its center was a picture of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Didn’t they have one of Tom Brady to transpose?

“Being able to show the iconic features of Vegas was important and gives (fans) a sense of where they are while bringing an added level of excitement than to simply have (the draft) inside with four walls around,” said Steve Hill, chief executive 0fficer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board. “There are no more iconic images than what the NFL selected here.”

Would he also prefer Burrow jump into the water?

“No, we want to keep Joe Burrow safe,” Hill said.

And here I thought the holiday beard Hill grew loosened him up a bit.

A traffic tsunami

Now, you need to understand the draft will be a logistical nightmare, a transportation tsunami from hell. A colleague smartly explained it as this: Think of it as three straight New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Strip.

You can’t shut down this much of Las Vegas Boulevard and surrounding areas for this long and not expect issues, not to mention some folks being hotter under the collar than a July afternoon.

Makes sense. Not everyone who works on the Strip or visiting at the time will have an ounce of curiosity about the draft.

But if there is a town that can handle potential transit chaos, it’s Las Vegas. It’s actually great at it and, with the potential of a Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on the horizon, needs to be even better.

The benefits of hosting a draft, of drawing thousands and thousands of tourists and integrating them into the community, can’t be overstated. It’s going to take work. A lot. But this will also prove the kind of walkable experience the NFL hasn’t seen with its draft.

No one does big like Las Vegas.

Come the dates of April 23-25, that theory will be tested like never before.

Come on. Someone jump in the dang fountain or at least push Goodell in.

Let’s put on a show the league and its fans really never will forget.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
2020 NFL Draft plans announced - Video
NFL and tourism representatives have announced the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history. Las Vegas Review-Journal's Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the details, including staging areas and road closures.
Raiders Serve Lunch at Jack Dailey Elementary - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL 2020 Draft Announcement - Video
The city of Las Vegas and the NFL have announced their plans to host the 2020 NFL draft announcement including multiple locations on the strip and a stage at the Bellagio fountains.
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Josh Jacobs Treated for a Skin Infection - VIDEO
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery for a “superficial skin infection.” Jacobs was among 6 players who missed practice Thursday due to injury.
Former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch coming out of retirement - VIDEO
Late Monday night it was announced that former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement. Lynch signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he won a Super Bowl with.
Weather and Playoffs cant distract Raiders against Broncos - VIDEO
The Raiders can not allow their cold weather woes and potential playoff opportunity to distract them against the Denver Broncos in the final game of the season.
Raiders have to step up once more with a Playoff chance on the line - VIDEO
The Raiders will go into Denver on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Broncos and to give themselves an opportunity for postseason play but with multiple injuries on the roster the reserves will once again have to step up in their absence.
Raiders find continuing to fight rewarding - VIDEO
The Raiders have fought through adversity all season and they might strike gold for their efforts with a wildcard birth.
Raiders win in Los Angeles revive playoff hopes - VIDEO
With their post season destiny in control of other teams around the league, Sunday's win against the Chargers revived the Raiders playoff hopes going into the last game of the season.
Raiders say they pushed through adversity for W over Chargers - VIDEO
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Darren Waller talk about the team fighting back through tough situations and adversity to keep themselves in playoff contention after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, 24-17. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive, beat Chargers 24-17 - Video
The Raiders beat the Chargers 24-17 on Sunday afternoon to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Vegas Nation: Raiders-Chargers Game Preview Video
The Raiders are the visiting team against the Chargers, but the influx of Raiders fans may give the Silver and Black a home field advantage. Ed Graney and Myles Simmons preview the matchup, discuss how Josh Jacobs and Ritchie Incognito's injuries could affect the team and talk about who wants it more in what could be Philip Rivers' final game in a Chargers uniform. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST