Graney: Don’t call Mountain West defectors disloyal. That idea is dead

Call it what you want, but the decision by four schools to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 last week had nothing to do with a lack of loyalty.

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) looks to split the defense of Colorado State Rams guard Sanna Strom (20) and guard Hannah Ronsiek (30) during the second half of their Mountain West women's tournament semifinal game on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) battles to drive the lane past San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) in overtime during their Mountain West men's basketball conference tournament quarterfinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State players run out of the tunnel before the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) runs out of the tunnel with a hammer before the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries a hammer out of the tunnel before the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Loyalty, it has been said, is the pledge of truth to oneself and others.

Except when it comes to college realignment.

Then, it’s every school for itself.

And that’s not a bad thing.

Four teams from the Mountain West have jumped ship to the Pac-12 beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. Boise State. Colorado State. Fresno State. San Diego State.

All gone. All headed to what they believe are greener pastures with, yes, lots of green stuff. Money — or the hope for more of it — is always the primary reason for such moves. A concept Las Vegas should understand.

It caught all the remaining Mountain West schools by surprise, UNLV included. Shocked, really.

Call the defections naive. Egotistical. Opportunistic. But it’s not disloyal. Everybody in the country is this way now. It’s the way it is.

Had the Rebels already been extended an invitation to the Pac-12 as others were, you can bet your last scarlet and gray T-shirt they would have accepted.

Said one Mountain West administrator: “It was just like with UCLA and Oklahoma and Texas leaving their conferences. Nobody knew this was going to happen. Unfortunately, that’s the way this industry is.”

And yet this is what college sports are all about. Looking out for the best interests of your particular school and student-athletes. It’s what UNLV does. What it should be doing.

You leave for the opportunity of greater wealth via media rights deals. Greater perceived access to things like the College Football Playoff. In theory, greater everything. And you don’t worry about who’s left back.

It’s why the Pac-12 imploded last summer, with a majority of its teams scurrying across the country for membership into the Big 12 and Big Ten and ACC. Everyone is trying to get more money because now they have to pay athletes. It’s the only way you can be competitive. All decisions are being driven by finances.

Geography. Traditions. Conference alliances. All out the window. None of it matters anymore.

Nothing new

USC just signed a partnership with Cookies, a popular CBD/cannabis and wellness company. It makes the Trojans the first school to partner with a cannabis company in NCAA history. Hey, you need those NIL dollars for transfer quarterbacks, right?

In a sense, this is nothing new. The haves and have-nots have defined college athletics for decades. And if you’re convinced switching conferences can better position your bank account and the overall success of your athletic department, not making a move would be foolish. It takes money to compete at the highest levels. To win anything.

Pac-12 schools Washington State and Oregon State weren’t afforded such and were left behind. So this is their first step to rebuild — by poaching Mountain West teams. And probably more to come.

Now, will the four who left and any Mountain West side that might follow actually make more money from such a move? Was it a prudent financial decision? We’re going to find out.

“Those conversations were being had multiple times a day, morning, noon and night,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey told ESPN regarding his school’s departure from the Mountain West. “We were together in terms of jumping on calls and just talking through the what-if scenarios and potential opportunities that could exist and concerns and those type of things.”

And none of it had to do with leaving eight other schools.

It’s just reality

Not one Mountain West team wouldn’t have accepted a Pac-12 invite. Not one wouldn’t have been involved in those all-day conversations if possible.

Loyalty isn’t a concept known throughout college sports. Hasn’t been for some time. Not when it comes to coaches leaving for other jobs or athletes jumping into the transfer portal or schools bolting for other conferences.

The four that left for the Pac-12 weren’t disloyal to the Mountain West. They did what everyone does. Looked out for themselves. Did what they believed was best for their respective institutions.

That’s just college sports.

That’s just reality.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.