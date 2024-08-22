Graney: Here’s what Minshew must do to succeed as Raiders’ QB

Gardner Minshew will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback for the season opener. Now, he needs to show he can build chemistry with the team’s receivers.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) talks with a coach on the sidelines during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders conclude their preseason schedule Friday night with a game against the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. They’ll then take a few days off.

Tight end Michael Mayer said many players have already made plans for the break.

To work more. Run more routes. Catch more passes from newly named starting quarterback Gardner Minshew. Form a higher level of chemistry.

It’s needed if this offense is going to succeed.

“Go out and get more of a connection on how we run our routes and where we want the ball, things like that,” Mayer said. “All those things are crucial. To talk about routes and the defense and coverages. I’m really proud of Gardner. Happy for him. Now, it’s time to dig in and really find that connection between us.”

It’s different now. Minshew battled second-year pro Aidan O’Connell throughout training camp for the No. 1 role. But now that the former has landed it, his ability to be on the same page with those he throws passes to is paramount.

Especially with the team’s best receiver.

Working with Davante

Davante Adams missed several days of camp awaiting the birth of his son and didn’t play in preseason games against Minnesota and Dallas. So his work with Minshew has been limited. Neither will play Friday.

You can’t overstate the importance of the two creating a bond. We saw in the Netflix series “Receiver” how frustrated Adams can get with quarterbacks. He wants things done a certain way and isn’t shy about voicing his displeasure — or slamming his helmet — when they’re not.

“(Working more with) Davante is huge,” Minshew said. “We’re going to do some extra throwing and some extra film, getting on the same page. A lot of that comes with reps, but you can also talk through things.

“He’s a lot of fun to do that with. He has played a lot of ball. I’m going to be leaning on him and picking his brain to try and make him the player he can be.”

The magic of Minshew can be seen when he is flushed from the pocket. When he makes things happen with his feet. When he improvises off broken plays. But that’s not planned. He needs to be accurate when things go according to script. Needs to know a teammate’s tendencies.

That all comes, as he said, with reps. With more and more practice. The Raiders will have two more weeks to do so following Friday’s game before opening the season at the Chargers on Sept. 8. A lot can get done in that time.

“You can get a lot done in one practice,” Mayer said. “There’s a ton of things you can do. Any time (Minshew) is throwing the rock and you’re catching it, you’re getting better. The more you practice and the better you do it, the more you’re learning about each other.”

It’s really about the entire offense. It also helps that left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) is back. Minshew might break free at times but you can’t deny how important those blocking for him will be when the season begins.

The splitting of first-team reps at quarterback is now over. It’s Minshew’s show. He needs to understand, as coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday, what the Raiders might be lacking.

There’s a lot of work to be done.

Building chemistry

“My role in the offense is going to be making good decisions and keeping guys on track to make explosive plays,” Minshew said. “It’s about fine-tuning things and getting comfortable and understanding how everyone sees the game. It will be good for all our skill guys to go get some extra work.”

They need to be on the same page.

Build chemistry. Work more. Run more routes. Catch more passes. Watch more film.

Gardner Minshew needs a connection with those he throws the football to. It’s the only way this works.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.

