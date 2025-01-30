Graney: Risk-reward is real for Knights at new international hockey event

The Golden Knights players who have committed to the 4 Nations Face-Off in February are excited to go, but the event does carry some risks.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) shuffles the puck during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) controls the puck during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) gets ready for a puck drop during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) eyes the net as Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) defends during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The risk-reward part of it for the best NHL players is obvious.

You get to represent your country, wear its sweater and compete for a title.

You are also vulnerable, like with any game, to injury.

But players who have committed to the 4 Nations Face-Off in February appear more than excited to compete, including those on the Golden Knights.

You just hope for the best when it comes to the health part.

“It’s an honor to go,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, an assistant on Team Canada’s staff. “It’s a time commitment and yet it could be an injury commitment. Every general manager and coach and teammate for that matter are sitting there with their fingers crossed that a Jack Eichel or Shea Theodore or whoever doesn’t get injured. That’s the tough part.

“Sometimes, not having anyone going can give you a break for the stretch run (of the regular season). But the reason some teams are really good is you have those competitive players that excel in such environments and know how to play under duress and pressure. You’re building more of that by going.”

A big deal

We know Alex Pietrangelo won’t be. The Knights defenseman withdrew from the 4 Nations and Team Canada on Sunday due to an injury he has been dealing with for a while now. We know center William Karlsson will likely follow suit for Sweden while nursing a lower-body injury.

It’s a big deal for hockey, this event. For the NHL. For fans — from the ultra passionate to the merely curious — to see best-on-best between Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. It last happened at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. It has been some time.

Think of the World Baseball Classic every four years and the popularity it has generated. Hockey hopes the 4 Nations creates that sort of buzz across the globe, or at least in the four countries participating Feb. 12-20 in Boston and Montreal. Might even draw new eyes to the sport.

“I think it’s unique for everybody,” said Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, who will compete for Team USA with Eichel. “Guys who are able to play, absolutely, 100 percent you want to go and represent your country and experience that.

“For guys like (Pietrangelo), who has had something that has been lingering, it’s a really hard decision. He wants to go and play but you have to take care of your body for this team.”

NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026, so there is every chance those who compete in the 4 Nations will return in Italy. Consider it a dry run. It’s a way to, as Cassidy says, get the ball rolling toward next year. And hopefully it generates some excitement along the way.

The best part: You won’t get an All-Star Game feel from the 4 Nations. It will be incredibly competitive. It won’t be a 48-hour party built around 3-on-3 play. This is the real thing. There is preparation involved. Strategy.

Cassidy said the event will really hit him when he walks into a hotel meeting room or the locker room and sees Connor McDavid sitting alongside Sidney Crosby. When he first sees the Canadian flag.

He just hopes everyone remains healthy.

Could be grand

“You see guys around the league who are dealing with stuff that the public doesn’t necessarily see,” said Theodore, a member of Team Canada along with Knights goaltender Adin Hill and captain Mark Stone. “We’re hockey players, but we’re also human beings. Some mornings, it’s not so easy to get out of bed or tie your shoes.

“With a guy like (Pietrangelo) not being able to go, that will give him time to regroup with what he’s got going on and hopefully just get ready for a long playoff run.”

It has the makings of a memorable tournament. Best-on-best. But it also comes with some risk.

So you cross your fingers and let things play out.

The reward for hockey could be grand.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com.