Knights center to represent Sweden in 4 Nations Face-Off

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game agains ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2024 - 11:27 am
 

Golden Knights center William Karlsson will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February, the national team announced Wednesday.

Sweden’s and Finland’s rosters were the first to be unveiled. Canada and the United States will be released at 3:30 p.m. on TNT.

This will be the first time the 31-year-old Original Misfit will represent his country since playing for the IIHF World Championships in 2016-17.

Karlsson, a native of Marista, Sweden, has turned into an elite two-way center since the Knights took him from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2017 expansion draft. In eight seasons with the Knights, Karlsson has totaled 378 points in 519 games and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2023. He played his 700th NHL game Friday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Karlsson joins Knights center Jack Eichel (Team USA) as the first players to be named to the tournament that will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12 to 20. Coach Bruce Cassidy is also part of Team Canada’s coaching staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

