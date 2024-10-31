Graney: Runnin’ Rebels need to follow in football team’s footsteps

UNLV men’s basketball coach Kevin Kruger hopes all the local support for the school’s football team this year carries over when his season begins Monday.

Graney: Las Vegas needs to show up for UNLV vs. Boise State

Graney: Boise State just a little better on historic night for UNLV

He’s excited like everyone in and around UNLV athletics. He’s impressed with what he has seen and hopes his own team can provide the same level of joy.

Kevin Kruger has followed the school’s football season closely. UNLV’s men’s basketball coach also understands the city won’t change overnight. It expects his program to be exciting on the court and, most of all, for it to win.

It hasn’t to the degree most of its followers desire. The Rebels haven’t made an NCAA Tournament since 2013. It’s a substantial drought.

But when things begin for real Monday night against Alabama State at Thomas & Mack Center, Kruger would like nothing more than for his team to follow the example set forth by football.

“I think with football being the most visible and supported sport at colleges across the country, having that carries into your other fall and winter sports,” said Kruger, who is entering his fourth season in charge. “People are talking about UNLV in an exciting way. Our (football team) is fun to watch and hopefully that will carry over to the support for basketball.”

Pressure exists

Barry Odom and his football team are 6-2 and very much alive for a berth in the Mountain West championship game. That could get them at least in the discussion for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Rebels have also qualified for a bowl game in consecutive years for the first time in school history.

Then there’s women’s basketball, where coach Lindy La Rocque and her three-time defending Mountain West champions have made a habit of cutting down nets and holding trophies aloft in March.

Kruger certainly doesn’t give the impression he feels extra pressure to match his colleagues’ recent accomplishments. But such success no doubt puts the onus on men’s basketball to break this NCAA slump.

To follow in the footsteps of two other major programs on campus.

Heavy pressure to win already exists within the basketball program and whoever might be its head coach.

Has for decades.

Kruger has used the example of UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard a few times with his team. How the senior thinks the game and gets himself in position to make positive plays.

“That’s something we need to do,” Kruger said. “We can definitely take something from that. It can be inspiring.”

The basketball team won’t be at its healthiest Monday. The Rebels have three key players nursing injuries. Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. has a sprained ankle. Transfer guard Jace Whiting, who arrived from Boise State, is also battling an undisclosed injury. Senior forward Jalen Hill is still working his way back after tearing his ACL in January.

That allowed Kruger to mix and match lineups and rotations during two preseason scrimmages against other Division I schools. To see what sort of team the Rebels might be with key players sidelined. To see how they would band together when faced with some adversity.

High expectations

UNLV needs to start fast this season. It has the opportunity to do so given its first five games are at home.

And so it goes for Kruger and his team, not near in the shadows of other sports and yet perhaps pushed some because of them. Pushed to forge ahead and go to a place the program hasn’t been in some time.

“For two years now, we’re talking football into November,” Kruger said. “It’s fun to be part of UNLV athletics right now. It’s exciting. Lots of people are talking about UNLV. I’m hoping we can keep the momentum going.”

It all starts for real Monday night. All starts over again with more expectations than anyone.

That’s UNLV basketball. That’s the reality.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.