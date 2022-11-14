Mark Davis on Josh McDaniels: ‘He’s doing a fantastic job’

The Raiders owner on Monday gave his first-year head coach a resounding vote of confidence, despite the team’s 2-7 start.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, left, owner Mark Davis, center, and head coach Josh McDaniels share a moment before an NFL game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday gave first-year head coach Josh McDaniels a resounding vote of confidence, despite the team’s 2-7 start after a 25-20 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“As far as Josh goes, I have no issues,” Davis said. “I’m getting to know him a lot better. When you sign someone to a contract, don’t you expect him to fulfill the contract?”

McDaniels is in the first year of a four-year contract.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

Davis said the Raiders are in the early stages of building something. “Life isn’t static. It’s fluid. You want to win at the end of the year and be the one holding the trophy. Obviously, we’re not there yet. I know it’s frustrating for the fan base. I feel for them. I’m a fan as well.”

Asked specifically if he believes McDaniels is the long-term answer at head coach, Davis replied: “Why wouldn’t I?”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.