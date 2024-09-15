Raiders’ report card: Defense, special teams shine in Baltimore

How the Raiders performed in a 26-23 victory against the Ravens:

Offense: B

It’s impossible to give an ‘A’ here when you run for a total of 27 yards and have one first down via the ground. The protection wasn’t good early but everything came together after halftime. Quarterback Gardner Minshew put the offense on his back and is a main reason why the Raiders are 1-1. He completed 30 of his 38 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He locked in on wide receiver Davante Adams (nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown) and rookie tight end Brock Bowers (nine catches for 98 yards) down the stretch of a close game. Running back Zamir White rushed for 24 yards on nine carries. No other Raider had more than two yards on the ground. The team averaged just 1.6 yards per attempt. In the end, Minshew’s right arm made the difference.

Defense: A

The Raiders’ defense might have allowed 23 points, but it was the reason things didn’t get out of hand in the first half. It also came up with two big three-and-outs during the team’s second-half comeback. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby played like a man possessed, with two sacks, six tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defended. Linebacker Robert Spillane had a team-leading 10 tackles and an interception. The Raiders made Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson a non-factor as a runner (five carries for 45 yards), which is something few opponents can ever say. “They have a lot of great players,” Crosby said. “We respected them, but didn’t crown them. We showed up here with the mindset we were going to win.”

Special teams: A

Easiest grade of the bunch. Daniel Carlson made all four of his field-goal attempts, including a game-winner with 31 seconds remaining from 38 yards out. His other makes came from 53, 51 and 25 yards.

Coaching: A

The Raiders figured out how to win in Baltimore as a near 10-point underdog without being able to run the ball. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had a terrific game plan against Jackson. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy opened things up in the second half when it became apparent the team would have to win through the air. “It was a good job of our guys being resilient with a hard-hat mentality,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “For us to be the best team we have to have all three phases at our best. We weren’t that for 60 minutes, but it all came together in the fourth quarter.”

