Raiders’ report card: Team earns stellar marks for 2nd straight win

The Raiders earned high grades across the board for their victory over the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

How the Raiders performed in a 25-10 win against the Saints:

Offense: A

What a day for Brock Bowers. He had seven receptions for 77 yards to set NFL records for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end (1,144) and most receptions by a rookie (108). He also broke Darren Waller’s franchise record for most receptions in a single season. The Raiders also finally found a running game, rushing for 156 yards. Veteran running back Ameer Abdullah finished with 115 yards on 20 carries for the first 100-yard game of his career. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was more than solid, completing 20 of his 35 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He helped the Raiders score points on four of their first five possessions. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers added five catches for 61 yards.

Defense: A

The Raiders had two takeaways as part of a solid defensive performance. Cornerback Jack Jones and Thomas Harper each had an interception. The Raiders also held New Orleans to one third-down conversion on 10 attempts. The Saints had just 81 rushing yards and quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 20 of his 36 passes for 218 yards. Linebacker Robert Spillane had a team-best eight tackles, a sack and two pass breakups. The Raiders finished with four sacks. Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson added six tackles.

Special teams: B+

That’s two straight solid weeks of play from this unit. Kicker Daniel Carlson made all four of his field goal attempts. He connected on a try from 54 yards, matching his season long. AJ Cole averaged 49.5 yards on four punts with a long of 71. He dropped two inside the 20-yard line. The Raiders’ lone miscue here was a blocked extra point.

Coaching: A

Coach Antonio Pierce’s team responded with flying colors despite having travel hiccups Saturday. The offense consistently moved the ball thanks to some impressive play-calling from interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Its ability to convert third downs was stellar. The defense didn’t bend much at all. This was a memorable outing for Pierce and his staff given all the things that have gone wrong for the Raiders this season.

— Ed Graney/Review-Journal