Raiders’ report card: Team enters bye week with failing grades

The Raiders once again had few bright spots in their road loss to the Bengals on Sunday. That means they need evaluate everything during their bye week.

How the Raiders performed in a 41-24 loss to the Bengals:

Offense: D

The Raiders scored an opening-drive touchdown for the fourth time in five games. And then they couldn’t sustain much of anything. Injuries on the offensive line didn’t help. The Raiders once again were limited on the ground, gaining just 60 rushing yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 10 of his 17 passes for 124 yards before being replaced by Desmond Ridder in the third quarter. Ridder connected on 11 of his 16 attempts for 74 yards and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Brock Bowers with 41 seconds remaining. The Raiders finished with 217 total yards and converted five of their 13 third downs. A change at play-caller seems in play after the team’s upcoming bye week given offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s results. It couldn’t hurt to mix things up a bit. But given the state of the offensive line and running game, it might not matter who’s in charge.

Defense: F

What in the world has happened to this side of the ball? It was expected to be a strength this season. Was the offense so bad in training camp it made this group look better than it was? That sure seems to be the case after Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow tied a career high with five touchdown passes and completed 27 of his 39 attempts for 251 yards. The Bengals had 373 total yards and converted eight of their 15 third downs. Running back Chase Brown finished with a season-high 120 rushing yards on 27 carries. Burrow was only sacked once. Safety Tre’von Moehrig led the way for the Raiders with 13 tackles. Defensive end Maxx Crosby was limited, finishing with three tackles.

Special teams: A

The Raiders tend to not make mistakes here. Kicker Daniel Carlson made his only field-goal attempt from 46 yards. Punter AJ Cole averaged 56 yards on his five kicks and dropped three inside the 20-yard line. Wide receiver DJ Turner had a 24-yard punt return.

Coaching: D

Effort isn’t the issue right now with coach Antonio Pierce’s team. Players are playing hard. But this team lacked talent to begin with before being struck by injuries. Pierce needs to look closely at every facet of his team during the bye week. That means his coaching staff and players, because what’s happening right now isn’t working one bit.

— Ed Graney/Review-Journal