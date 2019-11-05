69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Greg A. Bedard

Derek Carr shows maturity and smarts in win over Lions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2019 - 6:34 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2019 - 7:45 pm

A lot can change in football in two weeks, apparently.

In the wake of the Raiders’ loss at Green Bay on Oct. 20, it was fair to wonder if Derek Carr was more part of the problem than the solution for Oakland after his two turnovers factored heavily into a defeat that could have been much different.

Well, in the past two games, Carr has very much changed the trajectory of his season, and that of the Raiders. He has played outstanding football. None better than in Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the Lions.

It’s as if Carr, perhaps with the counsel of coach Jon Gruden, has finally realized this club no longer requires him to be a gunslinging playmaker to win games.

The Raiders may have a lot of young players at specialty positions — and some of them are very talented and smart — but Carr still is basically driving a souped-up sports car at this point with this offense.

Few quarterbacks in the NFL have enjoyed such good pass protection. The Raiders’ sacks-allowed percentage of 3.44 is second only to Pittsburgh (2.97), and the Raiders have allowed pressure on just 22.4 percent of Carr’s dropbacks. Russell Wilson has been sacked on 6.98 percent of his attempts, and Tom Brady has been pressured on 30.5 percent of his.

The line is also responsible for the Raiders being in the top 10 in rushing in every single metric, including yards per game (136.4, sixth) and per carry (4.79, eighth) — although Josh Jacobs has been individually outstanding.

Then there’s the game-planning and play-calling of Gruden. He’s hitting all the right notes and keeping defensive coordinators — not to mention their defenders — guessing.

In short, it’s good to be Derek Carr. He’s rarely rushed, has the benefit of defenses needing to stop the run first, has multiple targets who can win against defenders, and Gruden is calling all the right plays at the right time.

But Carr also deserves a lot of credit because he’s doing what franchise quarterbacks should: He’s making the crucial plays when they’re needed the most. That was on display against the Lions, when Carr stood out on these five plays:

8:32 first quarter, third-and-6 at Detroit 22

Not only did Carr make a terrific play just to catch Andre James’ low snap off the turf, but he placed his pass perfectly on Hunter Renfrow and away from a hard-charging defender in just 1.75 seconds. Carr might not have even had time to put his fingers on the laces.

Three plays later, the Raiders scored to take a 7-0 lead. On the next series, Carr also tracked down an errant James snap and had the wherewithal to throw it away without getting a grounding penalty to save the team three points.

5:03 second quarter, third-and-3 at Oakland 27

This might have been Carr’s finest play and it was mostly because of his mind. He likely knew Lions coach Matt Patricia has a strong tendency to blitz on third down in his own territory from his days as Patriots defensive coordinator. So when Carr saw the Lions had nine players near the tackle box and a cornerback went with receiver Zay Jones in motion — a dead giveaway for man coverage and, likely, a blitz — Carr changed the play at the line.

He switched to a perfect beater against Detroit’s zero (all-out) blitz that basically set up two possible legal picks for Darren Waller. The talented tight end broke free, Carr put it on him, and Waller’s 21-yard gain moved the chains.

3:19 second quarter, third-and-13 at Oakland 46

Four plays after the Waller play, Carr made one using his right arm. With great protection, he waited for Tyrell Williams to come across the field, then rifled a perfect pass among four defenders that only Williams could catch. Carr gave a huge fist pump after that play. He knew how good it was. It was a terrific throw and catch.

5:16 fourth quarter, first-and-10 at Oakland 25

This was a drive that was going to win or lose the game. On the first play, the Raiders changed formation and put Carr back into the shotgun in a move that was pre-planned and a Gruden game-plan special.

But Carr also recognized the Lions’ man coverage and made hand and verbal signals to running back Jalen Richard. He likely was telling Richard to change to a vertical wheel route since he would likely have a mismatch against a slower linebacker. It worked perfectly as Carr lofted a terrific — if highly dangerous — pass over Richard’s shoulder for a 31-yard gain.

2:10 fourth quarter, third-and-9 at Detroit 9

If the Raiders make the postseason, you might be able to come back to this play. If it fails and Oakland kicks a field goal, they likely lose. Carr initially doesn’t have anyone open as the Lions have six defenders in the end zone against the Raiders’ four targets.

Carr feels backside pressure from Lions end Trey Flowers and keeps the play alive by rolling left. He buys enough time for Renfrow to work back to the front pylon. Carr fires a pass that only Renfrow can catch — a very difficult play for a right-handed passer. The touchdown gave the Raiders a lead they would ultimately hold.

Carr may have had some issues shaking his playmaking roots earlier this season, but he and Gruden are clearly getting in a groove.

It’s fun to watch.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Greg A. Bedard covers the NFL for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at gbedard@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GregABedard on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Jon Gruden on Thursday Night Football - VIDEO
During his press conference on Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke out about teams having to play in Thursday Night Football games.
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Speaks Ahead of Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media ahead of the team's short practice week before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.
Raiders release Brandon Marshall, Gruden Discusses Injuries and Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Monday that the team has once again released linebacker Brandon Marshall in order to activate rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson. Gruden also discussed the injuries currently plaguing the team, his "hate" for Thursday Night Football and how it affects the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Late Game Heroics Help Raiders Beat Lions 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders were able to hold off the Detroit Lions 31-24 after a late game defensive stop from Safety Karl Joseph
Raiders Youthful Depth and Veteran Experience Key in Victory Over Lions- VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and safety Karl Joseph react to Sunday's victory over the Lions. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Hold On Against Lions in Home Return - VIDEO
The Raiders played their first home game since week two on Sunday, defeating the Lions 31-24 after a defensive stop in the final seconds of the game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Return Home to Beat Lions, 31-24 - Video
After five road games and over 27,000 miles traveled, the Raiders returned to the Coliseum to beat the Lions 31-24 on Sunday afternoon. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang discuss their three takeaways from the game.
Raiders Finish Preparations for the Lions - VIDEO
The Raiders practice week concluded Friday, and the team is set to return home to RingCentral Coliseum after their lengthy road trip. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Centers Rodney Hudson and Andre James Questionable for Sunday - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Friday after practice that Andre James and Rodney Hudson were both sore during practice and will be listed as questionable heading into Sundays game against the Lions. (LeAndre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Raiders Need to Prepare For Lions After Texans Loss | Vegas Nation Red Zone - Video
The Raiders continue to struggle against elite-level quarterbacks and lost to the Texans last week. The Raiders finally return to the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland to face off against the Lions. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and host Heidi Fang go over what the Raiders need to do to guarantee a win against the Lions.
Raiders Glad to Bring Back Brandon Marshall, Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month - VIDEO
With multiple injuries at the position the Raiders are glad to bring back linebacker Brandon Marshall. Running back Josh Jacobs was named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Continuity in the Trenches Not an Issue For Derek Carr and the Raiders Offense - VIDEO
The Raiders offensive line has not yet been stable due to injuries and Richie Incognito's early season suspension, but the group has played so well that it hasn't been an issue for Derek Carr and the rest of the Offense. Linebacker Brandon Marshall is glad to be back with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Make Roster Moves After Trade Deadline, Excited for Sunday's Coliseum Return - VIDEO
While they did not trade for anyone at Tuesday's trade deadline, the Raiders did sign linebackers Brandon Marshall and Will Compton, center Erik Magnuson and defensive tackle Terrell McClain. After six weeks on the road the team is ready to return home for Sunday's game against the Lions. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brandon Marshall Returns to Raiders, Both Rodney Hudson and Andre James Dealing With Injury - VIDEO
To help with injuries at the position the Raiders brought back linebacker Brandon Marshall. Marshall, a Las Vegas native, was with the team during training camp but was a part of the roster cuts. Both centers, Rodney Hudson and Andre James, are dealing with injuries, leading to the signing of Erik Magnuson. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Linebacker Injury Woes Continue as the Team Prepares For Coliseum Return - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday that the team's linebacker group has suffered yet another injury with the loss of Justin Phillips for the season. While there are multiple injuries on the team, the linebackers have been affected the most. The Raiders are preparing this week to play at home for the first time in 6 weeks when they take on the Lions this Sunday. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders players say the team can learn from their loss to the Texans
After the team's 27-24 loss to the Texans, Raider players discuss what went right against Houston, what they can improve and the loss of center Rodney Hudson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders close out road trip with a loss to the Texans, 27-24
The Raiders lost to the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, 27-24, to close out a 5-game road trip that started in Minneapolis. Myles Simmons and Ed Graney break down where the Raiders fell short and what it means to their standings in the AFC West. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Fail To Get Win Against Texans - Video
The Raiders came close to victory against the Houston Texans but lost 24-27. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Quarterback Derek Carr react to the loss.
Vegas Nation: Raiders at Texans Gameday Preview - VIDEO
The Raiders will look to finish out their 5-game road trip with a win in Houston. Myles Simmons and Ed Graney preview the Raiders at the Texans from NRG Stadium and discuss playmakers who could lead the team to victory. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Prepare for Final Game of their Road Stretch - VIDEO
Before heading to Houston, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media about the final game of the team's road trip. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Questionable for Sunday, Zay Jones Looks Ready to Contribute - VIDEO
Rookie running back Josh Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury. Wide receiver Zay Jones looks ready to help out the Raiders offense.
Raiders-Texans is a Reunion for Clemson Stars - VIDEO
When the Raiders take on the Texans this Sunday in Houston there will be seven former Clemson Tigers taking the field, including the Texans' dynamic quarterback, Deshaun Watson. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raising the roof at Raiders Allegiant Stadium - Video
The heavy lifting has begun at Allegiant Stadium. Construction crews on Thursday continued the slow process of raising a net of multi-ton steel cables that will support a translucent roof for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat indoor football stadium, which will become home to the Oakland Raiders next year. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden talks injuries, Clelin Ferrell's production - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke about the players who are dealing with injuries and what he has seen out of rookie Clelin Ferrell so far this season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen Steps Into Starting Role After Conley Trade - VIDEO
The Raiders traded cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans on Monday. Rookie Trayvon Mullen will takeover making his first NFL start on Sunday against Conley and the Texans. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Monday Press Conference - FULL PRESSER
After losing to the Green Bay Packers Jon Gruden spoke from Raiders HQ ahead of the practice week and preparing for the Houston Texans. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Trade Gareon Conley to the Texans - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Monday that cornerback Gareon Conley had been traded to the Houston Texas just a few days before the two teams play. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders lose to Packers 42-24 in Green Bay - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 42-24 in Green Bay ending their two game winning streak. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr's Fumble Proves Costly, Swings Game in Favor of Packers - VIDEO
On what looked to be a rushing touchdown, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr fumbled into the endzone during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and it was ruled a touchback. That play resulted in a 14 point swing for the Packers that the Raiders could not overcome. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders Lose at Lambeau, Fall to Packers 42-24 - Video
The Raiders handed over a two-game winning streak after Derek Carr fumbled in the end zone and it was ruled a touchback. The Silver and Black were unable to come back from such a disastrous mistake and lost to the Packers 42-24.
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
THE LATEST