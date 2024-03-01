Star-studded Las Vegas tennis match creates buzz on secondary market

The Netflix Slam, 0ne of the most sought-after tennis events of 2024, takes place at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, right, greets compatriot Carlos Alcaraz after defeating him in the men's singles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif.

One of the most sought-after tennis events of 2024 is taking place this weekend in Las Vegas.

The Netflix Slam, which is happening Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena, is seeing strong demand on the secondary ticket market. The average purchase price for the event is $464 on ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. That ranks the Netflix Slam, which is highlighted by tennis legend Rafael Nadal taking on current No. 2 ranked Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match, as the the second-best selling tennis event in the U.S. this year. It’s behind only the U.S. Open and its $588 average sale price.

Aside from the showdown between Nadal and Alcaraz, the Netflix Slam features a doubles match with twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan, Genie Bouchard and Asia Muhammad. There’s also an Ace Challenge featuring Frances Tiafoe, Sam Querrey, John Isner and Taylor Fritz.

The event marks the second live streaming sporting event in Netflix history. The first, the Netflix Cup at Wynn Golf Club, took place during Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix week in November.

Doors at Michelob Ultra Arena open at 11 a.m. for the Netflix Slam. The doubles match is slated to begin at 11:15 a.m. The main event, Nadal versus Alcaraz, is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

