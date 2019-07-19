Arbor View senior guard Donavan Yap commits to UNLV

The 6-foot-3-inch guard chose the Rebels over UNR, San Diego State, Colorado State, Washington State and Minnesota. He averaged 15.2 points last season for the Aggies.

Arbor View's Donavan Yap (0) drives the ball during the first half of a basketball game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV’s new basketball coaching staff has made a concerted effort to recruit local players, and it’s a major reason that Arbor View’s Donavan Yap announced Thursday he had committed to the Rebels.

“That actually impressed me a lot because you don’t see that too often,” Yap said. “Especially the last UNLV staff, they didn’t recruit local kids first. They went all over the country. Now they’re making offers to local kids before they make offers to others.”

Yap, a 6-foot-3-inch senior guard, chose the Rebels over UNR, San Diego State, Colorado State, Washington State and Minnesota. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Last season, Yap averaged 15.2 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds and shot 43.2 percent, including 32.8 percent from 3-point range.

UNLV offered him a scholarship in April, and he took an official visit last month.

“I just feel like me and the coaching staff have a good connection and relationship,” Yap said. “They showed love and support coming to watch me. After they offered me, they were at every single game. Every tournament. The official visit was good. We just really bonded a lot. I know some of the players, and meeting the new ones, there’s just a lot of chemistry. I feel like UNLV is going to do some great things with the coaching staff and the players that they have now.”

Yap said he thinks he fits first-year UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger’s wide-open system that emphasizes 3-point shooting.

“I’m going to try to get stronger,” said Yap, who weighs 155 pounds. “I do my best when I’m facilitating and making plays.”

Yap is the third member of UNLV’s 2020 recruiting class. The Rebels also received commitments from former Durango swingman Nick Blake and Mineral Point (Wisconsin) High School guard Isaac Lindsey.

“Me and Nick can do some big things, especially with the fan base we can bring just from us two,” Yap said. “That will bring in a lot of fans.”

