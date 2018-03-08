Breaking down the UNLV-UNR game

Breaking down UNLV’s game against No. 22 UNR in the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at noon Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will televised on CBS Sports Network:
Backcourt
If the Jovan Mooring who scored 31 points in the teams’ first meeting shows up, the Rebels have a great chance to win. He is coming off a 17-point game Wednesday against Air Force, so maybe Mooring is rediscovering his shooting touch. Teammate Jordan Johnson had 12 assists against the Falcons. Cody Martin has stepped in and done a tremendous job of running the point for injured UNR guard Lindsey Drew.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
UNR’s Caleb Martin was the coaches’ choice for Mountain West Player of the Year, and teamed with Jordan Caroline, they give the Wolf Pack as strong a frontcourt as any in the conference. UNLV’s tandem of Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston combined to score 44 points against Air Force, and they will need that kind of production again.
Edge: UNR
Bench
UNR is thin by necessity, and UNLV has shortened its lineup by choice. The Rebels can go deeper if they prefer.
Edge: UNLV
Intangibles
UNR’s 101-75 victory last week over the Rebels is still a fresh memory, and the Wolf Pack will come in angry after losing their regular-season finale 79-74 at San Diego State on Saturday.
Betting line
UNR -5; total 163½
