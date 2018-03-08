Breaking down the UNLV-UNR game

Breaking down UNLV’s game against No. 22 UNR in the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at noon Thursday at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNR guard Josh Hall (33) defends as UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) looks for an open shot during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNR forward Cody Martin (11) dunks against UNLV during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans fill the arena before the start of a basketball game between UNLV and UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) and UNLV guard Jordan Johnson (24) in the final seconds of their basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV guards Kris Clyburn (1) and Jay Green (0) try to get a rebound over UNR guard Kendall Stephens (21) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! entertains fans before the start of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Brandon McCoy (44) reaches for a rebound during the second half of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNR head coach Eric Musselman reacts as his team plays UNLV during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNR forward Caleb Martin (10) gets control of the ball over UNLV during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Backcourt

If the Jovan Mooring who scored 31 points in the teams’ first meeting shows up, the Rebels have a great chance to win. He is coming off a 17-point game Wednesday against Air Force, so maybe Mooring is rediscovering his shooting touch. Teammate Jordan Johnson had 12 assists against the Falcons. Cody Martin has stepped in and done a tremendous job of running the point for injured UNR guard Lindsey Drew.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

UNR’s Caleb Martin was the coaches’ choice for Mountain West Player of the Year, and teamed with Jordan Caroline, they give the Wolf Pack as strong a frontcourt as any in the conference. UNLV’s tandem of Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston combined to score 44 points against Air Force, and they will need that kind of production again.

Edge: UNR

Bench

UNR is thin by necessity, and UNLV has shortened its lineup by choice. The Rebels can go deeper if they prefer.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

UNR’s 101-75 victory last week over the Rebels is still a fresh memory, and the Wolf Pack will come in angry after losing their regular-season finale 79-74 at San Diego State on Saturday.

Betting line

UNR -5; total 163½

