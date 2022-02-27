43°F
Bryce Hamilton’s scoring not enough as UNLV falls to Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 9:11 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2022 - 9:13 pm
UNLV Rebels UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) tries to break through Boise State Broncos de ...
UNLV Rebels UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) tries to break through Boise State Broncos defense, including guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives past Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart ...
UNLV Rebels forward Royce Hamm Jr. (14) drives past Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV Rebels UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) tries to break through Boise State Broncos de ...
UNLV Rebels UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) tries to break through Boise State Broncos defense, including guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) has his shot blocked by Boise State Broncos forward Na ...
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) has his shot blocked by Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) du ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) ...
UNLV Rebels guard Michael Nuga (1) drives past Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his players during the first half of an NCAA colleg ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) goes for the hoop as Boise State Broncos forward Naje ...
UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) goes for the hoop as Boise State Broncos forward Naje Smith (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as UNLV lost 86-76 to Boise State on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Junior Donovan Williams added 17 points for the Rebels (17-12, 9-7 Mountain West).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

