Bryce Hamilton’s scoring not enough as UNLV falls to Broncos
Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as UNLV lost to Boise State on Saturday night at the Thomas Mack Center.
Senior Bryce Hamilton scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough as UNLV lost 86-76 to Boise State on Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Junior Donovan Williams added 17 points for the Rebels (17-12, 9-7 Mountain West).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.