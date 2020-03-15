Jay Green becomes 2nd UNLV player to enter transfer portal

Jay Green played in 17 games this season, starting two. He averaged just less than a point per game.

UNLV guard Jay Green looks for an open pass against Boise State Broncos during the first half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV sophomore reserve guard Jay Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal, coach T.J. Otzelberger said Saturday.

Green played in 17 games this season, starting two. He averaged just less than a point per game.

His departure is the second one. Junior guard Jonah Antonio entered the portal on Tuesday.

More such announcements are coming because UNLV is three players over the scholarship limit.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.