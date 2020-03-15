Jay Green becomes 2nd UNLV player to enter transfer portal
Jay Green played in 17 games this season, starting two. He averaged just less than a point per game.
UNLV sophomore reserve guard Jay Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal, coach T.J. Otzelberger said Saturday.
His departure is the second one. Junior guard Jonah Antonio entered the portal on Tuesday.
More such announcements are coming because UNLV is three players over the scholarship limit.
UNLV’s current roster
G Marvin Coleman
F Cheickna Dembele
F Mbacke Diong
G Bryce Hamilton
G Amauri Hardy
G Trey Hurlburt
G David Jenkins Jr.
F Donnie Tillman
F Moses Wood
Recruiting class
G Nick Blake
F Reece Brown
F Edoardo Del Cadia
G Nick Fleming
G Isaac Lindsey
C Jhaylon Martinez
F Devin Tillis
G Donavan Yap