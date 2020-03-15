57°F
UNLV Basketball

Jay Green becomes 2nd UNLV player to enter transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2020 - 11:20 pm
 

UNLV sophomore reserve guard Jay Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal, coach T.J. Otzelberger said Saturday.

Green played in 17 games this season, starting two. He averaged just less than a point per game.

His departure is the second one. Junior guard Jonah Antonio entered the portal on Tuesday.

More such announcements are coming because UNLV is three players over the scholarship limit.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

