Lady Rebels clinch Mountain West regular-season title
Freshman Kiara Jackson scored 20 points to lead UNLV to an 80-69 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado, clinching the Mountain West regular-season championship for the Lady Rebels.
Junior Essence Booker had 17 points and three assists for UNLV (23-5, 15-2 MW).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
