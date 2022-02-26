59°F
Lady Rebels clinch Mountain West regular-season title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2022 - 1:47 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque communicates with her team during the second half o ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque communicates with her team during the second half of a basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Freshman Kiara Jackson scored 20 points to lead UNLV to an 80-69 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado, clinching the Mountain West regular-season championship for the Lady Rebels.

Junior Essence Booker had 17 points and three assists for UNLV (23-5, 15-2 MW).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

