Lady Rebels clinch Mountain West regular-season title

Freshman Kiara Jackson scored 20 points to lead UNLV to an 80-69 win over Colorado State, clinching the Mountain West regular-season championship for the Lady Rebels.

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque communicates with her team during the second half of a basketball game against the New Mexico Lobos at the Cox Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Freshman Kiara Jackson scored 20 points to lead UNLV to an 80-69 win over Colorado State on Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado, clinching the Mountain West regular-season championship for the Lady Rebels.

Junior Essence Booker had 17 points and three assists for UNLV (23-5, 15-2 MW).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.