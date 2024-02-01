57°F
UNLV Basketball

Lady Rebels outduel Wyoming in battle for 1st place — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2024 - 10:06 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fert ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) drives toward the hoop while Wyoming Cowgirls ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) drives toward the hoop while Wyoming Cowgirls guard Malene Pedersen (12) runs to defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Ola Ustowska ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Ola Ustowska (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The UNLV Lady Rebels bench cheers for their team during the second half of an NCAA college bask ...
The UNLV Lady Rebels bench cheers for their team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) slaps hands with forward Alyssa Brown (44) after th ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) slaps hands with forward Alyssa Brown (44) after they won an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque calls plays from the sidelines during the second ha ...
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque calls plays from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels fans cheer for their team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball ...
UNLV Lady Rebels fans cheer for their team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, left, greets forward Alyssa Brown as she is annou ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, left, greets forward Alyssa Brown as she is announced in the starting lineup before an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) is announced in the starting lineup before an NCAA ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) is announced in the starting lineup before an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) shoots a three-pointer while Wyoming Cowgirls ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) shoots a three-pointer while Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Emily Mellema (2 ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Emily Mellema (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) drives toward the hoop against Wyoming Cowgirls guard ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) drives toward the hoop against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Ola Ustowska (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) dribbles around Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fer ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) dribbles around Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) shoots against the Wyoming Cowgirls during the fir ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) shoots against the Wyoming Cowgirls during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fert ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) and guard McKinley Dickerson (42) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin (0) dribbles around Wyoming Cowgirls guard Emily Mellema ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin (0) dribbles around Wyoming Cowgirls guard Emily Mellema (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Wyoming Cowgirls guard McKinley Dickerson (42) stages a rebound over UNLV Lady Rebels forward N ...
Wyoming Cowgirls guard McKinley Dickerson (42) stages a rebound over UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) while Cowgirls forward Tess Barnes (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Ola Ustowska (30 ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Ola Ustowska (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guards Amarachi Kimpson (33) and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) celebrate during t ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guards Amarachi Kimpson (33) and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas (12) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) dribbles around Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) dribbles around Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) muscles toward the hoop against Wyoming Cowgirls ce ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) muscles toward the hoop against Wyoming Cowgirls center Allyson Fertig (45) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) makes her way through Wyoming Cowgirls forward Mart ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) makes her way through Wyoming Cowgirls forward Marta Savic (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) walks off the court after winning an NCAA college b ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) walks off the court after winning an NCAA college basketball game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desi-Rae Young is used to being a dominant force on offense, which has helped the UNLV women’s basketball team outmatch most of its opponents.

But Wednesday night against Wyoming, Young managed just five points through the first three quarters in a tight battle with first place in the Mountain West on the line.

Out of a timeout with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, as Wyoming chipped away at UNLV’s lead, coach Lindy La Rocque wasn’t going to turn away from her senior center.

Young spun around a Wyoming defender and put up a one-handed layup to swing momentum back UNLV’s way. She scored 10 fourth-quarter points, and the Lady Rebels held on for a 58-51 victory at Cox Pavilion to maintain control of first place in the conference.

“Desi’s basket there was so huge. We know she’ll always deliver for us,” La Rocque said. “It was a rough shooting night for us, but we found a way. When we needed baskets, (Young) gave us a couple of big ones.”

Young scored a team-high 15 points for UNLV (18-2, 8-1 Mountain West), and freshman guard Amarachi Kimpson scored 12 in 22 minutes off the bench. It was UNLV’s first meeting with Wyoming (12-8, 7-2) since a 71-60 win in last season’s Mountain West championship game to secure the Lady Rebels’ second straight conference championship.

“Our team was up to the challenge,” La Rocque said. “We’re halfway through conference play, and you got to find ways to win and our team did that. I’m really proud of them for stepping up and doing that.”

Kimpson followed Young’s basket with a floater to put UNLV up 54-49 with 1:02 left. Kimpson helped seal the win with a steal with 35 seconds left.

“I’m continuing to beg (Kimpson) to be more aggressive, and when she is, it’s really awesome,” La Rocque said. “Her impact on the game … she’s totally a two-way player. To bring that off the bench, it makes me really confident in her.”

Kimpson helped UNLV create separation late in the third quarter. She converted a three-point play to give the Lady Rebels a 40-36 lead with 1:14 left in the third quarter.

The basket began an 11-0 run over the next 6:32 as UNLV’s lead surged to 48-36 midway through the fourth quarter.

“Everybody got excited, so it just gives the team a lot more energy throughout the game,” Kimpson said.

Young was held scoreless in the first quarter as Wyoming attacked inside early. The Cowgirls scored 10 points in the paint and shot 50 percent in the quarter to keep the game tied at 15.

The pace slowed down in the second quarter, as both teams combined to shoot 28.1 percent. UNLV held Wyoming scoreless for over four minutes but only stretched its lead to as many as five points. The Lady Rebels led only 27-26 at halftime.

“If you can get a little bit of a lead on (Wyoming), then limiting the possessions can work in our favor if we get can get some stops,” La Rocque said. “We got a got a little lead, and then that fourth quarter went by kind of quick.”

Kiara Jackson added eight points and nine rebounds, and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas also scored eight points for the Lady Rebels.

UNLV next plays at New Mexico at 1 p.m. Saturday. New Mexico defeated the Lady Rebels 69-66 on Jan. 20 at Cox Pavilion to snap UNLV’s streak of 23 straight regular-season wins against Mountain West opponents.

“I don’t think anyone in our locker room forgot what happened the first time we played them,” La Rocque said. “It was just a short couple of weeks ago. To start the second half of conference play, we’ve got a big test upon ourselves.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

