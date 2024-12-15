Rebels hold on late to earn victory over Pacific

The UNLV men’s basketball team trailed in the second half but rallied to defeat Pacific in the Jack Jones Classic on Saturday at Lee’s Family Forum.

‘A little rattled’: Rebels can’t keep up in blowout loss at Creighton

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (12) attempts a shot past Pacific Tigers forward Elias Ralph (2) during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) attempts a three-point shot in front of Pacific Tigers head coach Dave Smart, left, and the Pacific’s bench during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) attempts a free-throw during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game against the Pacific Tigers at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) attempts a layup past Pacific Tigers forward Elias Ralph, left, during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks, center, attempts a layup during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game against the Pacific Tigers at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr., bottom, runs into Pacific Tigers center Jazz Gardner, top, during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) attempts a layup during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game against the Pacific Tigers at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) looks to pass Pacific Tigers guard Petar Krivokapic (3) during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jaden Henley, right, runs into Pacific Tigers center Jazz Gardner, left, during the Jack Jones Classic college basketball game at Lee’s Family Forum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sixth-year transfer guard Julian Rishwain scored 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to help the UNLV men’s basketball team hold off Pacific 72-65 on Saturday at Lee’s Family Forum as part of the Jack Jones Classic.

Sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 16 points for UNLV (5-4), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Elias Ralph led Pacific (5-7) with 19 points.

The Rebels led 34-29 at halftime but trailed 44-40 with 12 minutes to play. UNLV extended a 58-55 lead to 66-55 before holding on for the win.

The Rebels next play at Dayton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In other games in the Jack Jones tripleheader, Santa Clara (6-5) earned an 84-74 win over Bradley (8-2), and Virginia Commonwealth (9-2) picked up a 76-68 victory over Colorado State (5-5).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.