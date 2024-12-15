53°F
UNLV Basketball

Rebels hold on late to earn victory over Pacific

By Lucas Gordon Special to the Review-Journal
December 14, 2024 - 9:32 pm
 
Updated December 14, 2024 - 9:53 pm

Sixth-year transfer guard Julian Rishwain scored 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to help the UNLV men’s basketball team hold off Pacific 72-65 on Saturday at Lee’s Family Forum as part of the Jack Jones Classic.

Sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 16 points for UNLV (5-4), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Elias Ralph led Pacific (5-7) with 19 points.

The Rebels led 34-29 at halftime but trailed 44-40 with 12 minutes to play. UNLV extended a 58-55 lead to 66-55 before holding on for the win.

The Rebels next play at Dayton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In other games in the Jack Jones tripleheader, Santa Clara (6-5) earned an 84-74 win over Bradley (8-2), and Virginia Commonwealth (9-2) picked up a 76-68 victory over Colorado State (5-5).

