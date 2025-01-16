Rebels knock off No. 22 Utah State, end 2-game skid

The UNLV men’s basketball team defeated No. 22-ranked Utah State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) leaps past Utah State Aggies guard Drake Allen (8) while defending a shot opportunity during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Jacob Bannarbie (12) runs down a loose ball over Utah State Aggies guard Dexter Akanno (7) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) is fouled on a drive by Utah State Aggies guard Drake Allen (8) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) gets off a basket just pass the hand of Utah State Aggies forward Tucker Anderson (2) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) dunks the ball over the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) fights for a loose ball with Utah State Aggies guard Deyton Albury (13) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) collides with Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) and sends him to the floor during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) is run int6o as Utah State Aggies center Aubin Gateretse (21) fights for a loose ball during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) sets up to shoot over Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger argues a foul call for the Utah State Aggies during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) shoots over Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) blocks a pass by Utah State Aggies guard Mason Falslev (12) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) tosses a pass away from Utah State Aggies forward Tucker Anderson (2) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team needed a statement win Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Utah State entered the matchup undefeated in the Mountain West and ranked No. 22 in the nation. Somehow, none of that mattered for the Rebels, who previously looked overmatched in back-to-back road losses to Boise State and Colorado State.

Wednesday’s 65-62 win came down to the final minute after point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. put the Rebels ahead 63-62 with a layup off a Julian Rishwain steal.

The Rebels held Utah State to two empty possessions, then Thomas hit a clutch jumper with 15.4 seconds to play to extend the lead to three. The Aggies missed a 3 to tie it in the final seconds.

Thomas finished with eight points after his late heroics, while Jalen Hill led UNLV (10-7, 4-2) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Rishwain added 13 points.

Tucker Anderson had a game-high 19 points for Utah State (16-2, 6-1), and Ian Martinez contributed 15.

UNLV entered halftime with a 32-30 lead despite shooting 37 percent from the field (11-for-30) and making only 2 of 16 3-point attempts.

Utah State was already off to a 7-0 run by the first media timeout.

The Rebels’ scoring drought was broken when Brooklyn Hicks hit from the free-throw line, but the Aggies answered with a three-point play from Karson Templin.

By the 11:31 mark, the Rebels powered to a 7-0 run of their own and snatched back the advantage for the first time since Jaden Henley opened the scoring by making two free throws in the first two minutes.

The explosive run was powered by Bedford and Hicks, accounting for all seven points, while Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry helped by rebounding on both ends of the court and notching a highlight-reel blocked shot.

A Bedford steal turned into an emphatic fast-break dunk for Hicks that electrified the crowd and forced Utah State coach Jerrod Calhoun to call a timeout down 13-12.

The Aggies scored immediately out of the huddle, and Thomas evened the score again at 15-15 with a strong move to the basket. Still, Utah State gained the lead again with a 3-pointer from Martinez.

There was a span of two minutes, 30 seconds, that saw the Aggies go without a field goal, and UNLV took advantage of it.

The Rebels took the lead again at 27-25 after Henley made a move in the paint. Rishwain made a 3-pointer on the next possession to increase the advantage to 30-25, then Thomas drew an offensive foul to force a Utah State turnover.

Over the final 2:15 of the first half, the Rebels scored just two more points but still held onto the lead, benefiting from some missed free throws that brought the Aggies’ total from the line to 5-for-10.

Midway through the second half, the Rebels were still on top at 47-42. But Utah State went on a 6-0 run to inch ahead to a 51-50 lead with 7:26 remaining. It was the Aggies’ first advantage of the period.

Martinez went on to make two free throws for Utah State, and Drake Allen followed with a 3-pointer to increase the Aggies’ lead to 56-51.

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger called a timeout to cool the growing momentum, as his team had gone without a field goal for nearly four minutes.

The Rebels regrouped and pulled out the victory.

With the thrilling win under its belt, UNLV will next travel to face San Diego State at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.