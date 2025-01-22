Rebels’ late rally falls short at buzzer against Wyoming

Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a shot to tie at the buzzer, and the UNLV men’s basketball team fell to Wyoming 63-61 on Tuesday at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) dunks the ball as Wyoming Cowboys guard Kobe Newton (2) looks on during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The defeat ended the momentum of the Rebels (11-8, 5-3 Mountain West), who had posted two straight upset victories over then-No. 22 Utah State and San Diego State. It also broke a three-game losing streak for the struggling Cowboys (10-9, 3-5).

Even though Wyoming got away from the Rebels late with a 6-0 run to storm to a 52-42 lead with less than five minutes to play, UNLV had a chance to win it at the buzzer after going on an 8-0 run over a 38-second span in the final minute to make it a one-possession game with 7.9 seconds left.

The scoring explosion was capped by a second-chance layup from Thomas that electrified the crowd before Rebels coach Kevin Kruger called a timeout to game-plan for the final possession. Wyoming missed the front end of a one-and-one at the free-throw line, and Thomas missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Thomas led UNLV with 17 points, and Obi Agbim led the Cowboys with 19.

Wyoming helped earn the win by securing eight of its offensive rebounds over the final six-plus minutes.

Kruger made a change to his starters for the matchup, substituting freshman center Pape N’Diaye for junior Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry.

The move marked Cherry’s first game off the bench for UNLV and N’Diaye’s first career start. It took just four minutes for Cherry to check in.

There were two lead changes in the first half and three ties. The largest discrepancy after those first 20 minutes boiled down to UNLV’s scoring struggles, especially at the perimeter.

It didn’t matter much that the Rebels were outscoring the Cowboys in the paint 14-8, or that they’d recorded 10 second-chance points compared to Wyoming’s two.

The Rebels were only able to make two 3-pointers in the half while the Cowboys had five, and UNLV only scored nine points in the first 10 minutes on 3-of-16 shooting from the field.

The Rebels trailed 14-9 midway through the half.

A Cherry layup put them in the lead for the first time with four minutes remaining in the period. He missed the free throw for a three-point play, but he made a hook shot after his own offensive rebound to increase the Rebels’ lead to 22-18.

Thomas timed a floater with the buzzer to cut the Cowboys’ advantage to 25-24 entering halftime.

The Rebels came out of halftime on a 8-3 run, forcing Wyoming coach Sundance Wicks to call a timeout once a Julian Rishwain steal turned into a Jaden Henley 3-pointer that gave the Rebels a 32-28 lead.

Wyoming regained the lead for good with under 12 minutes to play and survived the Rebels’ late push.

UNLV next hosts conference leader New Mexico (16-4, 8-1) at noon Saturday.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.