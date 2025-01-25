Rebels miss tying free throw in final seconds, fall to New Mexico
Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a free throw to tie with 1.3 seconds remaining, and the UNLV men’s basketball team lost to Mountain West leader New Mexico 75-73 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Thomas went to the line with UNLV trailing 74-72. He made the first free throw but missed the second. New Mexico’s Nelly Junior Joseph was fouled with less than a second to play and made one free throw to provide the final margin.
Thomas led the Rebels (11-9, 5-4 Mountain West) with 18 points, and Julian Rishwain added 16.
Donovan Dent poured in 34 points for the Lobos (17-4, 9-1).
UNLV next plays at Utah State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Logan, Utah.
