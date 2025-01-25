Rebels miss tying free throw in final seconds, fall to New Mexico

Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a free throw with 1.3 seconds remaining, and the UNLV men’s basketball team lost to New Mexico on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Rebels guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) drives the ball during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) walks back up the court during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels guard Jailen Bedford (14) lunges for the ball as he loses his grip on it while New Mexico Lobos forward Filip Borovicanin (8) reaches forward during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Rebels football coach Dan Mullen hypes up the crowd for a new football season during a time out at an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Mexico Lobos guard Donovan Dent (2) drives the ball as Rebels guard Jailen Bedford (14) guards during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Mexico Lobos forward Filip Borovicanin (8) finds himself trapped in Rebels defense during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Mexico Lobos center Nelly Junior Joseph (23) looks for an open teammate as Rebels guard Jailen Bedford (14) guards closely during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Mexico Lobos guard Kayde Dotson (4) tries to drive the ball past Rebels forward Pape N'Diaye (22) during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) reacts to an impact by New Mexico Lobos forward Jovan Milicevic (24) during an NCAA basketball game between the Rebels and New Mexico Lobos at Thomas & Mack Center Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dedan Thomas Jr. missed a free throw to tie with 1.3 seconds remaining, and the UNLV men’s basketball team lost to Mountain West leader New Mexico 75-73 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Thomas went to the line with UNLV trailing 74-72. He made the first free throw but missed the second. New Mexico’s Nelly Junior Joseph was fouled with less than a second to play and made one free throw to provide the final margin.

Thomas led the Rebels (11-9, 5-4 Mountain West) with 18 points, and Julian Rishwain added 16.

Donovan Dent poured in 34 points for the Lobos (17-4, 9-1).

UNLV next plays at Utah State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Logan, Utah.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

