Rebels stay hot, earn road win over San Diego State
The UNLV men’s basketball team followed Wednesday’s upset of No. 22 Utah State with a victory at San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena.
Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 19 points, and the UNLV men’s basketball team finished off a great week with a 76-68 upset of San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
The Rebels (11-7, 5-2 Mountain West) earned their second straight win following Wednesday’s 65-62 victory over No. 22 Utah State that ended a two-game losing skid.
UNLV grabbed a 31-23 halftime lead on the Aztecs (11-5, 4-3) and extended it to 51-39 midway through the second half before San Diego State rallied.
Miles Byrd led the Aztecs with 21 points.
The Rebels next return home to host Wyoming (9-9, 2-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
