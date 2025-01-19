Rebels stay hot, earn road win over San Diego State

The UNLV men’s basketball team followed Wednesday’s upset of No. 22 Utah State with a victory at San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena.

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) looks to pass UC Riverside Highlanders guard Isaiah Moses (3) during the first half of the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 19 points, and the UNLV men’s basketball team finished off a great week with a 76-68 upset of San Diego State on Saturday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

The Rebels (11-7, 5-2 Mountain West) earned their second straight win following Wednesday’s 65-62 victory over No. 22 Utah State that ended a two-game losing skid.

UNLV grabbed a 31-23 halftime lead on the Aztecs (11-5, 4-3) and extended it to 51-39 midway through the second half before San Diego State rallied.

Miles Byrd led the Aztecs with 21 points.

The Rebels next return home to host Wyoming (9-9, 2-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

