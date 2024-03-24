‘Sad more than anything’: Lady Rebels fall in NCAA 1st round — PHOTOS

The UNLV women’s basketball team saw its 15-game winning streak snapped in a loss to No. 7 Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) fights for the ball against Creighton Bluejays forward Morgan Maly (30) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque gathers her team after they lost a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsiek during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif.. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Creighton Bluejays gain a rebound over the UNLV Lady Rebels during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsiek (31) while Bluejays guard Molly Mogensen (21) looks on during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) claps after scoring during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque hugs center Desi-Rae Young as she leaves the court during the final minutes of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) leaves the court during the final minutes of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels congratulate the Creighton Bluejays after they won a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif.(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) drives toward the hoop during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Ashley Scoggin, center, struggles for a rebound against Creighton Bluejays guard Molly Mogensen (21) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels bench reacts as the Creighton Bluejays are winning during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Morgan Maly (30) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) and Creighton Bluejays guard Kiani Lockett (11) struggle toward the ball during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels cheerleaders pump up their team during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) jumps for a rebound against Creighton Bluejays forward Morgan Maly (30) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) drives toward the hoop against Creighton Bluejays guard Kiani Lockett (11) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque addresses a referee as her team convenes for a timeout during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) bends to shoot a 3-point basket during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque, left, and associate head coach Roman Owen shout from the sideline during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) drives toward the hoop against Creighton Bluejays forward Morgan Maly (30) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) dribbles against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsiek during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A UNLV Lady Rebels fan dances despite the team’s deficit during the second half of a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsiek (31) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV Lady Rebels wait for the Creighton Bluejays to finish a time out during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels guard Kiara Jackson (3) defends against Creighton Bluejays guard Lauren Jensen (15) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Creighton Bluejays guard Lauren Jensen (15) snags a rebound over UNLV Lady Rebels forward Nneka Obiazor (1) while Bluejays forward Morgan Maly (30) falls back during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels forward Alyssa Brown, second from left, waves to supporters after her team lost a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels fans applaud their team after they lost a first-round college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) is embraces by family members after the Lady Rebels lost a first-round college basketball game to the Creighton Bluejays in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

LOS ANGELES — UNLV was starting to get back into its first-round NCAA Tournament game against Creighton on Saturday.

The Lady Rebels had fallen behind by double digits in the second quarter, but they pieced together a 7-0 run to trail by four points with a minute until halftime.

Then UNLV’s bid to win its first NCAA Tournament game since 1991 started to slip away.

Creighton senior guard Morgan Maly hit a pair of 3-pointers in transition, and reserve guard Kiani Lockett had a steal at halfcourt and scored a layup in the final 80 seconds to take a 12-point halftime lead.

The No. 10-seeded Lady Rebels fell into a hole they couldn’t dig out of, losing to No. 7 Creighton 87-73 at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion. UNLV (30-3) came into the game ranked No. 20 by The Associated Press, and the Bluejays (26-5) were No. 24.

“That was kind of where we broke down defensively,” UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque said of the Creighton run to end the first half. “Credit them for making the plays and making the shot, but we felt like we got it right where we want it. But to finish off the half like that, it didn’t feel good going into halftime.”

Senior center Desi-Rae Young scored 30 points on a 15-of-19 shooting effort and grabbed nine rebounds for UNLV in her final game for the program.

Junior point guard Kiara Jackson added 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. No other Lady Rebels scored more than seven points.

“For us, this one loss doesn’t sour an incredible season,” La Rocque said. “To win 30 games in back-to-back years, that’s really special. Really, really special, and it’s really hard to do. I’m incredibly proud of their daily commitment.”

The loss snaps UNLV’s 15-game winning streak.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome, and we didn’t want this,” La Rocque said. “There’s a lot of emotions in there. We’re sad more than anything.”

UNLV had no answers for Creighton’s hot 3-point shooting. The Bluejays made 15 of 34 3-pointers (44.1 percent). UNLV held a 46-24 advantage on points in the paint and shot 50.8 percent from the floor, but made just 5 of 20 3-point attempts.

“Creighton is a great shooting team,” Jackson said. “Their transition offense isn’t traditional, they all run five (players) out, so it was kind of difficult.”

While UNLV held Creighton scoreless for nearly three minutes before halftime, the Lady Rebels made just one field goal during the run and made three of six foul shots.

“We were just trying to get some momentum going our way, but they go on an 8-0 run … then we’re kind of fighting uphill,” La Rocque said. “We challenged our team with some small goals to try and get back within striking distance, and we just couldn’t couldn’t get the stops.”

Behind 3-point shooting from Maly, Lauren Jensen, Emma Ronsiek and Jayme Moran, Creighton maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

“We tried to get stops,” Young said. “That’s what we had to do in order to come back and try and break that double-digit lead they had on us. We tried our hardest, and we continued to try our hardest.”

UNLV found success early going inside to Young. The two-time reigning conference player of the year made her first three shots, as the Lady Rebels scored all of their points inside to take a 10-7 lead midway through the first quarter.

Creighton eventually found its shot from behind the arc as Jensen and Horan each made a pair of 3-pointers to take a 23-16 lead after the first quarter.

The Bluejays held UNLV scoreless for the final 2:42 of the quarter, and the Lady Rebels went cold, missing their last five shots entering the second.

Young ended UNLV’s drought on a putback layup to start the second, but Creighton wasn’t missing from beyond the arc. Maly hit two 3-pointers to put the Bluejays ahead 33-23 with over six minutes left in the first half.

UNLV chipped away at the deficit by driving into the paint. A 7-0 run in a 3:40 stretch cut Creighton’s lead to 36-32 with just over a minute left before halftime, but the Bluejays scored the last eight points of the quarter to take a 44-32 halftime lead.

Jensen led Creighton with 25 points with five 3-pointers on an 8-of-12 shooting effort. Ronsiek added 23 points, and Maly scored 16, with both players shooting 50 percent from the field.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.