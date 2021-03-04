San Diego State beats UNLV to win Mountain West title
Matt Mitchell scored 19 points to spark San Diego State to a 71-62 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
San Diego State (20-4, 14-3 Mountain West) led by as many as 16 points. The Aztecs clinched the Mountain West regular-season title outright and secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack.
David Jenkins scored 32 points to lead the Rebels, who played their final home game of the regular season. Leading scorer Bryce Hamilton scored nine but shot 3 of 14.
UNLV closes the regular season Saturday at Wyoming.
UNLV fell to 11-13 overall and 8-9 in the conference.
