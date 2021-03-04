San Diego State beats UNLV to win Mountain West title

Matt Mitchell scored 19 points to spark San Diego State to a 71-62 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) goes up for a shot against San Diego State Aztecs forward Matt Mitchell (11) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the basketball against San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) blocks a shot by San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels guard Nicquel Blake (22) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) rebounds as San Diego State Aztecs forward Keshad Johnson (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots the basketball surrounded by San Diego State Aztecs during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) goes up for a jump shot during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dives after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

San Diego State (20-4, 14-3 Mountain West) led by as many as 16 points. The Aztecs clinched the Mountain West regular-season title outright and secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack.

David Jenkins scored 32 points to lead the Rebels, who played their final home game of the regular season. Leading scorer Bryce Hamilton scored nine but shot 3 of 14.

UNLV closes the regular season Saturday at Wyoming.

UNLV fell to 11-13 overall and 8-9 in the conference.

