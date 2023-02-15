Shooting woes doom UNLV in loss to San Jose State

UNLV lost its second consecutive game Tuesday, falling to San Jose State. It’s the first time the Rebels have been swept by the Spartans since the 2016-17 season.

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) shoots against San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) shoots against UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Parquet (1) and center David Muoka (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger paces the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots against UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts after referees called a foul on the San Jose State Spartans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

San Jose State Spartans guard Alvaro Cardenas (13) drives past UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) shoots against UNLV Rebels center David Muoka (12) and guard Elijah Parquet (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) dribbles around San Jose State Spartans forward Tibet Gorener (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) reacts after a foul is called on the Rebels during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) drives toward the hoop against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) and center Ibrahima Diallo, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A young UNLV Rebels fan puts a show on for the cameras during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) reacts after missing a three-pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives toward the hoop against San Jose State Spartans forward Sage Tolbert III (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless (55) shoots against San Jose State Spartans forward Trey Anderson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels assistant coach Barret Peery talks with Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) loses control of the ball while shooting against San Jose State Spartans forward Tibet Gorener during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Shane Nowell (3) defends against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) shoots against San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) while UNLV Rebels guard EJ Harkless, left, reaches to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) dribbles toward the hoop while guarded by San Jose State Spartans forward Trey Anderson (15) and forward Robert Vaihola (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Keshon Gilbert (10) attempts to dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sophomore guard Keshon Gilbert was trying to spark a comeback.

UNLV was trailing by nine points with 1:07 remaining as San Jose State tried to inbound the ball during the Rebels’ 75-66 loss Tuesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. Gilbert surprised the Spartans’ Trey Anderson and came up with a steal near the baseline. He drove toward the basket and leaped to try to throw down a thunderous dunk.

Instead, he slammed the ball off the rim. Anderson grabbed the rebound, and UNLV fouled him, encapsulating the Rebels’ night.

“Good pockets tonight, good battle at times,” coach Kevin Kruger said after his team lost its second straight game. “But obviously we didn’t sustain it long enough during those stretches to come out on top.”

Fifth-year guard EJ Harkless had 19 points, Gilbert scored 13 and senior Justin Webster 12, but the Rebels shot just 36.5 percent.

The loss secured a season sweep for the Spartans (16-10, 7-6 Mountain West) against the Rebels. It’s the first time UNLV (16-10, 5-9) has been swept by San Jose State since the 2016-17 season.

“We just had too many possessions where it felt like something was going to go wrong at some point,” Kruger said.

The Rebels looked different before the game even tipped off. Kruger made two changes to his starting five, inserting Webster and senior center David Muoka.

Webster replaced injured senior wing Luis Rodriguez. Muoka returned to the starting lineup in place of senior forward Victor Iwuakor. It was Muoka’s first start since Jan. 14, and he had eight points, four rebounds, a steal and a block.

“We’re just looking for a little bit of a change to get things going,” Kruger said.

The lineup changes looked good early. UNLV jumped to an 8-2 lead after Harkless hit a 3 from the right wing.

San Jose State fought back with its size. The Spartans won the first-half rebounding battle 21-12. They scored six second-chance points off seven offensive rebounds.

UNLV also struggled to contain Anderson. He scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half and went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers as San Jose State led 40-36 at halftime.

San Jose State built its lead in the second half. The Spartans turned the ball over only seven times and also continued to have success in the paint, where they scored 30 points.

UNLV cut the deficit to four points with 9:38 remaining, but 3s on two consecutive possessions by sophomore forward Tibet Gorener restored the double-figure lead.

UNLV shot just 25.8 percent in the second half and was 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, mostly against San Jose State’s 1-3-1 zone. Anderson’s five 3s equaled that of UNLV, which shot just 27.8 percent on 3-pointers for the game.

“When you don’t have that same level of confidence and that security that comes from that confidence, it just has a different feel to it,” Kruger said. “That’s what we’re experiencing.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.