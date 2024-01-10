Short-handed Rebels beat Lobos, claim first Mountain West win

UNLV grabbed its first win of the Mountain West season by beating New Mexico despite missing two forwards due to injury.

Conventional wisdom said UNLV coach Kevin Kruger should have sat Keylan Boone.

The former Pacific transfer dealt with foul trouble for a majority of the first half of the Rebels’ game with New Mexico on Tuesday. Boone picked up his third foul just 22 seconds after the break. Kruger, dealing with a shortened rotation, had every reason to sit the fifth-year forward and try to save him for the final stretch of a close game.

Instead, he trusted Boone to play smart. That faith was rewarded.

Boone scored 17 points — including 11 in the second half — as UNLV defeated New Mexico 83-73 at the Thomas & Mack Center for its first Mountain West win of the season.

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone scored a team-best 29 points for the Rebels (8-6, 1-1 Mountain West). Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. added 14 points and seven assists, while sixth-year wing Luis Rodriguez had 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. UNLV was 10-of-22 from 3-point range while New Mexico was just 2-of-11.

Freshman forward JT Toppin and fifth-year guard Jaelen House scored 16 points each to lead the Lobos (13-3, 1-2).

The Rebels were forced to use a new starting lineup Tuesday.

Fifth-year forward Jalen Hill was ruled out for the rest of the season Monday with a knee injury. Sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell was also unavailable Tuesday for the first time this season. Cottrell had a foot injury, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal.

Kruger began the game with Thomas, Rodriguez, Keylan Boone, Kalib Boone and fifth-year guard Justin Webster with Hill and Cottrell out.

UNLV’s new starting quintet got off to a quick start. The Rebels led 13-4 after the first five minutes of the game. New Mexico’s backcourt duo of Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. — both All-Mountain West selections in 2022-23 — were held to a combined 11 points in the first half.

The Lobos crawled back into the game thanks to their full-court press and bench. Senior forward Mustapha Amzil scored a team-best 10 points for New Mexico in 12 first-half minutes. Free throws by freshman guard Tru Washington put the Lobos up 22-21, their first lead of the game, with 8:53 remaining before halftime.

New Mexico’s first-half comeback was aided by UNLV foul trouble. The Rebels were called for 14 fouls before the break. Keylan Boone earned his second foul with 9:09 left before halftime, while Kalib Boone was whistled for his second infraction with 8:53 remaining.

UNLV, which led 40-38 at the break, got off to another hot start in the second half. Keylan Boone made two 3s as part of a 10-4 run that forced a quick Lobos timeout. Junior forward Rob Whaley Jr. extended the Rebels’ lead to 69-48 with a thunderous dunk and a free throw with 9:19 left in the game.

New Mexico fought back once more. UNLV turnovers let the Lobos back in the game. Mashburn hit two free throws to reduce New Mexico’s deficit to 73-64 with 4:29 to play.

Kalib Boone closed it out for the Rebels. He scored eight points on UNLV’s next four possessions to seal the win.

