UNLV adds junior college center for 2024-25 season

Coach Kevin Kruger added another member to UNLV’s 2024 basketball recruiting class Monday, giving him three players who will be joining the Rebels.

FILE - UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team play the Boise State Broncos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coach Kevin Kruger added another member to UNLV’s 2024 basketball recruiting class Monday after landing a commitment from junior college center Jeremiah Cherry.

Cherry joins high school prospects Pape N’Diaye and James Evans as part of the Rebels’ incoming group for the 2024-25 season.

Cherry, a 6-foot-11-inch center, spent the past season at New Mexico Junior College. He averaged 11 points on 48.5 percent shooting and grabbed 6.9 rebounds in 30 games as a freshman during the 2022-23 season.

The Phoenix native didn’t have a recruiting ranking during his prep career at St. Mary’s in Arizona, according to 247Sports, but reportedly had offers from San Diego State and Grand Canyon, among others.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.