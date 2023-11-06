76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
UNLV Basketball

UNLV adds junior college center for 2024-25 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2023 - 3:32 pm
 
FILE - UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team play the Boise State Broncos during ...
FILE - UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team play the Boise State Broncos during the first half of an NCAA college basketball quarterfinal game in the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coach Kevin Kruger added another member to UNLV’s 2024 basketball recruiting class Monday after landing a commitment from junior college center Jeremiah Cherry.

Cherry joins high school prospects Pape N’Diaye and James Evans as part of the Rebels’ incoming group for the 2024-25 season.

Cherry, a 6-foot-11-inch center, spent the past season at New Mexico Junior College. He averaged 11 points on 48.5 percent shooting and grabbed 6.9 rebounds in 30 games as a freshman during the 2022-23 season.

The Phoenix native didn’t have a recruiting ranking during his prep career at St. Mary’s in Arizona, according to 247Sports, but reportedly had offers from San Diego State and Grand Canyon, among others.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
2
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
3
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
4
CARTOONS: Why Biden is still out trick or treating?
CARTOONS: Why Biden is still out trick or treating?
5
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Nevada’s top basketball recruit chooses Mountain West rival over UNLV
Nevada’s top basketball recruit chooses Mountain West rival over UNLV
UNLV men picked to finish in the middle of Mountain West pack
UNLV men picked to finish in the middle of Mountain West pack
UNLV women picked to repeat as Mountain West basketball champs
UNLV women picked to repeat as Mountain West basketball champs
UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels redo roster in bid to reclaim prominence
UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels redo roster in bid to reclaim prominence
UNLV women’s season preview: Juniors seek ‘back-to-back-to-back’
UNLV women’s season preview: Juniors seek ‘back-to-back-to-back’
UNLV forward suspended for season opener after DUI arrest
UNLV forward suspended for season opener after DUI arrest