UNLV athletic events to resume as scheduled after campus shooting

UNLV sports will resume as scheduled after a shooting on campus, including Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Loyola Marymount at the Dollar Loan Center.

The UNLV men’s basketball team is planning to play its next scheduled game Saturday, an athletics department spokesperson said Thursday.

The Rebels postponed their road game against Dayton on Wednesday following a shooting on UNLV’s campus. There are currently no updates on whether the game will be rescheduled.

The team will face Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first game of the Jack Jones Classic, which is held at the Dollar Loan Center. The Rebels are not scheduled to play again on campus until Dec. 21 because the Thomas & Mack Center is occupied by the National Finals Rodeo.

All other UNLV athletic department events, such as the Lady Rebels’ road game against Oklahoma on Saturday, are expected to proceed without impact.

