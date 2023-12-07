66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV athletic events to resume as scheduled after campus shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 1:09 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) snags a rebound from Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman ( ...
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) snags a rebound from Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) while Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) passes the ball with pressure from Akron Zips guard N ...
UNLV Rebels guard Jackie Johnson III (24) passes the ball with pressure from Akron Zips guard Nate Johnson (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) defends against Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) durin ...
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) defends against Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) shoots against Akron Zips forward Sammy Hunter (11) during t ...
UNLV Rebels forward Jalen Hill (1) shoots against Akron Zips forward Sammy Hunter (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team is planning to play its next scheduled game Saturday, an athletics department spokesperson said Thursday.

The Rebels postponed their road game against Dayton on Wednesday following a shooting on UNLV’s campus. There are currently no updates on whether the game will be rescheduled.

The team will face Loyola Marymount at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first game of the Jack Jones Classic, which is held at the Dollar Loan Center. The Rebels are not scheduled to play again on campus until Dec. 21 because the Thomas & Mack Center is occupied by the National Finals Rodeo.

All other UNLV athletic department events, such as the Lady Rebels’ road game against Oklahoma on Saturday, are expected to proceed without impact.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
2
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
3
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
4
Alleged UNLV gunman had posted about Zodiac Killer
Alleged UNLV gunman had posted about Zodiac Killer
5
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Rebels’ game at Dayton called off after UNLV shooting
Rebels’ game at Dayton called off after UNLV shooting
Lady Rebels hope football crowd comes over for Arizona showdown
Lady Rebels hope football crowd comes over for Arizona showdown
UNLV starter suffers wrist injury, out for foreseeable future
UNLV starter suffers wrist injury, out for foreseeable future
New section, $20 tickets offered for UNLV football title game
New section, $20 tickets offered for UNLV football title game
‘Just tremendous’: UNLV earns spot in Mountain West title game
‘Just tremendous’: UNLV earns spot in Mountain West title game
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS
‘Back on track’: UNLV responds to loss, grabs 1st win — PHOTOS