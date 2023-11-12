60°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV basketball bounces back for 1st win of season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2023 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2023 - 5:49 pm
UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles the ball as Stetson guard Tristan Gross (1) guards him ...
UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles the ball as Stetson guard Tristan Gross (1) guards him during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball past Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon (5) during ...
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball past Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon (5) during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, comfortably beating Stetson 71-55 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels also honored 1990 national champion Anderson Hunt by raising a banner with his jersey No. 12 into the rafters at halftime.

Fifth-year forward Jalen Hill scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Rebels (1-1).

Stetson fell to 1-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

