UNLV basketball bounces back for 1st win of season

UNLV picked up its first win of the season and retired the jersey of a member of the 1990 national championship team Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Luis Rodriguez (15) dribbles the ball as Stetson guard Tristan Gross (1) guards him during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball past Stetson guard Jalen Blackmon (5) during a game at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, comfortably beating Stetson 71-55 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels also honored 1990 national champion Anderson Hunt by raising a banner with his jersey No. 12 into the rafters at halftime.

Fifth-year forward Jalen Hill scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Rebels (1-1).

Stetson fell to 1-1.

