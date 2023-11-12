UNLV basketball bounces back for 1st win of season
UNLV picked up its first win of the season and retired the jersey of a member of the 1990 national championship team Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The UNLV men’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, comfortably beating Stetson 71-55 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels also honored 1990 national champion Anderson Hunt by raising a banner with his jersey No. 12 into the rafters at halftime.
Fifth-year forward Jalen Hill scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Rebels (1-1).
Stetson fell to 1-1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
