UNLV basketball lands 1st recruit for 2024 class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2023 - 4:16 pm
 
UNLV coach Kevin Kruger, seen in March 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV men’s basketball and coach Kevin Kruger picked up their first recruit of the 2024 class Friday.

James Evans, a 6-foot-7-inch wing from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, California, announced his commitment to the Rebels. Evans, considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, chose UNLV over offers from Washington, Utah State and Southern Utah.

Former Liberty standout Dedan Thomas Jr. was previously committed to UNLV’s 2024 class before he reclassified to join the team for the upcoming season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamshita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

