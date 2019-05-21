UNLV coach Otzelberger tests mettle at UFC Performance Institute

UNLV basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger made a stop at the UFC Performance Institute as part of the Runnin’ Rebel Caravan.

UFC Vice President of Athlete Development and Hall of Famer, Forrest Griffin, got UNLV men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger “fight ready” on Monday at the UFC Performance Institute.

In addition to receiving a tour of the UFC’s state-of-the-art training facility, Otzelberger went through an anaerobic output test, isometric training, bicycling in a high altitude chamber and learned some grappling moves in the octagon.

The event took place as part of the Runnin’ Rebel Caravan, which will also host events open to the public. The first will be Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m. at Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin, followed by Coach Otzelberger throwing out the first pitch that night at the Las Vegas Aviators game.