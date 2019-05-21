74°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV coach Otzelberger tests mettle at UFC Performance Institute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2019 - 5:41 pm
 

UFC Vice President of Athlete Development and Hall of Famer, Forrest Griffin, got UNLV men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger “fight ready” on Monday at the UFC Performance Institute.

In addition to receiving a tour of the UFC’s state-of-the-art training facility, Otzelberger went through an anaerobic output test, isometric training, bicycling in a high altitude chamber and learned some grappling moves in the octagon.

The event took place as part of the Runnin’ Rebel Caravan, which will also host events open to the public. The first will be Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m. at Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin, followed by Coach Otzelberger throwing out the first pitch that night at the Las Vegas Aviators game.

View of the Pauley Pavilion, home court of UCLA in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kyusung G ...
UNLV, UCLA to play home-and-home series
By / RJ

UNLV will play UCLA in a basketball home-and-home series the next two years, with next season’s game at Los Angeles. The teams play in the Thomas & Mack Center in 2020-21.