UNLV hands Utah State stunning lopsided defeat

UNLV's forward Mbacke Diong shoots a point as Utah State's guard Diogo Brito (24) and center Trevin Dorius (32) jump to block during the first half of the game on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

UNLV's guard Marvin Coleman (31) looks to pass to a teammate during the first half of the game against Utah State on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

UNLV's forward Mbacke Diong shoots a point as Utah State's guard Diogo Brito (24) and center Trevin Dorius (32) jump to block during the first half of the game on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

UNLV's forward Nick Blair (20) shoots a point as Utah State's center Kuba Karwowski (52) jumps to block him during the first half of the game on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

UNLV's forward Justin Bean (34) is pulled off the court by coaching staff during the first half of the game against Utah State on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. Bean left the game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

UNLV's guard Amauri Hardy (3) expresses dismay as the referee makes a foul call against UNLV during the first half of the game against Utah State on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Utah State's Brock Miller (22) attempts a shot over UNLV's Donnie Tillman (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State's Justin Bean, center, keeps the ball from UNLV's Amauri Hardy, left, and Vitaliy Shibel during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State coach Craig Smith motions to his players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) fouls Utah State's Sam Merrill (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State's Diogo Brito drives around UNLV's Bryce Hamilton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State's Sam Merrill drives against UNLV's Marvin Coleman (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State's Abel Porter (15) drives around UNLV's Marvin Coleman (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Utah State's Justin Bean, left, attempts to block a shot by UNLV's Marvin Coleman (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV’s defense shut down Utah State on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center and opened the new year by routing and upsetting the Aggies 70-53.

The Rebels (7-8, 2-0 Mountain West) have won three consecutive games while holding Utah State (13-3, 2-1) to its lowest point total of the season. Utah State’s previous low was 64 points in a four-point loss to Brigham Young on Dec. 14.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 20 points, making 9 of 11 shots, and he had six rebounds. Amauri Hardy scored 14 points, and Mbacke Diong totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Justin Bean led Utah State with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.