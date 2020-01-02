43°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV hands Utah State stunning lopsided defeat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2020 - 10:14 pm
 

UNLV’s defense shut down Utah State on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center and opened the new year by routing and upsetting the Aggies 70-53.

The Rebels (7-8, 2-0 Mountain West) have won three consecutive games while holding Utah State (13-3, 2-1) to its lowest point total of the season. Utah State’s previous low was 64 points in a four-point loss to Brigham Young on Dec. 14.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 20 points, making 9 of 11 shots, and he had six rebounds. Amauri Hardy scored 14 points, and Mbacke Diong totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Justin Bean led Utah State with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

