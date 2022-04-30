UNLV, Lindy La Rocque agree to new contract

Lindy La Rocque and UNLV agrees to a contract that will keep her as the women’s basketball coach through the 2026-27 season, sources told the Review-Journal.

UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque motions to her team during the second half of quarterfinal Mountain West tournament basketball game against the Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching the team shoot layups during practice for the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Lindy La Rocque isn’t leaving UNLV anytime soon.

La Rocque and the school agreed to a new deal, keeping the Lady Rebels’ third-year coach with the program through the 2026-27 season, sources said Friday night. That after guiding UNLV to the Mountain West regular season and tournament titles — and the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002.

An official announcement is expected early next week.

La Rocque, 32, has led the Lady Rebels to a 41-16 record during her two-year tenure.

The Las Vegas native played at Durango and Stanford, reaching four consecutive Final Fours from 2009 to 2012. She coached at Belmont and Oklahoma as an assistant before returning to her alma mater for three years as an assistant under legendary Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer.

She was hired by UNLV after the 2019-20 season, signing a five-year deal through the 2024-25 season.

The Lady Rebels in 2020-21 finished second in the Mountain West, and a strong recruiting class powered UNLV last year to the conference titles.

Reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Desi-Rae Young and conference tournament MVP Essence Booker are among several key contributors returning for the 2022-23 season.

Reigning Sixth Player of the Year Nneka Obiazor, wings Justice Ethridge, and guards Alyssa Durazo-Frescas and Kiara Jackson are also set to return to the rotation.

And their coach is staying on the sideline.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.