UNLV looks to continue strong play at Air Force

UNLV is off to its best start in Mountain West history and will try to keep it going Wednesday at Air Force. If the Rebels win, it will be their best start in conference play since coach Jerry Tarkanian’s final season.

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes for a rebound against Colorado State forward/center Nico Carvacho (32) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes for a 3-point basket against Air Force Falcons during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force center Frank Toohey is blocked on his basket attempt by UNLV forwards Shakur Juiston, left, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) goes for a basket as UNLV guard Jordan Johnson (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force forward Ryan Swan (34) puts his head in his hands following the team's loss to UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

UNLV forward Shakur Juiston (10) is hit by a rebounded ball next to Air Force's Sid Tomes during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Pervis Louder looks for an open teammate as UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) drives as UNLV's Brandon McCoy defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Keaton Van Soelen, right, looks for an open teammate as UNLV's Kris Clyburn defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) and UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) go for a rebound over Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) takes a shot over Brigham Young Cougars guards Connor Harding (44) and Nick Emery (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) dunks on UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV went to New Mexico in early January as underdogs two years ago and won 71-66.

The Rebels then lost 12 of their final 14 games.

They went to New Mexico as underdogs again Jan. 8 and won 80-69.

Now they will try to build on that performance playing in a Mountain West conference that is as down as ever. UNLV’s first opportunity is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Air Force Academy, Colorado.

ESPU will televise the game between the Rebels (9-6, 3-0 MW) and Air Force (6-10, 1-3).

“You’re only as good as your last game,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “We’re good, but we’ve got to keep the momentum going in the right direction. It’s just the ups and downs of a season. Right now, we’re up, and we’re going to try to use that to be more demanding and hold (the players) more accountable. That’s one of the things you can do when guys have been successful on the court.”

UNLV could be without forward Mbacke Diong, who has a sprained ankle. Menzies said Diong will be a game-day decision, but also hinted that the injury could linger.

The Rebels are off to their best start in Mountain West history and the best in any conference since 20 years ago in the Western Athletic. UNLV’s last 4-0 start was in the 1991-92 season in the Big West in coach Jerry Tarkanian’s final season.

That season signaled the end to the program’s glory days, and UNLV now is trying to become a contender in a wide-open Mountain West.

The Rebels play an Air Force team that could be beginning to find its rhythm. Air Force held San Diego State to 14 first-half points Saturday before holding off an Aztecs rally in a 62-48 victory.

“I thought our team played really well on Saturday,” Falcons coach Dave Pilipovich said. “I thought maybe for the first time all year we put everything together.”

Air Force, even with its restrictive size limitations to meet academy standards, outrebounded the Aztecs 39-33. The game at Clune Arena shows how difficult a place it can be for opponents, a venue in which the Rebels have had their own struggles.

UNLV won there 81-76 last season to snap a three-game losing streak at Clune.

Part of the problem is playing at about 7,200 feet, but the Rebels handled New Mexico’s elevation of 5,100 feet just fine.

Menzies put senior point guard Noah Robotham in the middle of UNLV’s fast-break offense against the Lobos in the second half. That helped the Rebels regularly break New Mexico’s constant pressure, as UNLV outscored the home team by 18 points in the final 20 minutes.

“It’s hard to say going into any game if the previous game helped you or hurt you until down the road a little bit,” Menzies said. “Any time you have the opportunity to go out and improve with a young team and get them tested is obviously a good thing.”

Air Force will present its own challenges, and a victory would be crucial for the Rebels.

“We’re going to keep on grinding and grinding and get as many wins as we can,” UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe said.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.