UNLV Basketball

UNLV men picked to finish in the middle of Mountain West pack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 8:31 am
 
UNLV Rebels point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., (11) keeps an eye on guard Jackie Johnson III (24) as ...
UNLV Rebels point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., (11) keeps an eye on guard Jackie Johnson III (24) as he prepares to pass the ball during team practice, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV’s men’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the annual preseason Mountain West poll released Thursday, a standing that would be unlikely to result in selection into the NCAA Tournament.

Finishing first per the conference’s coaches and media members is 2022-23 national runner-up San Diego State. The Aztecs received 25 of a possible 31 first-place votes to top Boise State (four first-place votes), New Mexico (one) and UNR (one). Colorado State is wedged between the Wolfpack and the Rebels, who finished 19-13 last season and seventh in the Mountain West with a 7-11 mark.

UNLV freshman point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. was honored as the preseason Freshman of the Year. The Las Vegas native and Liberty alum is expected to start for the Rebels this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

