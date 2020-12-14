UNLV men’s basketball cancels second straight game

Another positive COVID-19 test for the Rebels led to another canceled game.

UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the Maui Invitational tournament, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

UNLV’s men’s basketball game against Pepperdine on Monday was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test for the Rebels.

It’s the second straight game the team has called off because of a positive test. UNLV also didn’t play against Eastern Washington on Wednesday.

The Rebels are next scheduled to play at Wyoming on Dec. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

