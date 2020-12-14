UNLV men’s basketball cancels second straight game
Another positive COVID-19 test for the Rebels led to another canceled game.
UNLV’s men’s basketball game against Pepperdine on Monday was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test for the Rebels.
It’s the second straight game the team has called off because of a positive test. UNLV also didn’t play against Eastern Washington on Wednesday.
The Rebels are next scheduled to play at Wyoming on Dec. 20.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
