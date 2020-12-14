57°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV men’s basketball cancels second straight game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 
UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketba ...
UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger directs his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the Maui Invitational tournament, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

UNLV’s men’s basketball game against Pepperdine on Monday was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test for the Rebels.

It’s the second straight game the team has called off because of a positive test. UNLV also didn’t play against Eastern Washington on Wednesday.

The Rebels are next scheduled to play at Wyoming on Dec. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

