Clark County surpasses 2K coronavirus-related deaths

Clark County reached a somber milestone Monday when three new coronavirus-related deaths pushed the county’s death toll beyond 2,000.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Southern Nevada Health District on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

The county also reported 1,706 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 142,937 since the beginning of the pandemic in early March. The death toll reached 2,002.

State officials, meanwhile, reported 2,579 new coronavirus cases and nine more deaths over the preceding day.

The updated numbers posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services brought the statewide case total to 189,412. The state has reported 2,548 deaths since the pandemic arrived in the state in early March.

The two-week positivity rate calculated by state health officials dipped 0.2 percentage points from the preceding day to stand at 21.3 percent. It was the fifth straight daily decrease in the rate.

But Caleb Cage, Nevada’s coronavirus response director, said that while the positivity rate in Northern Nevada is decreasing, the rate in Southern Nevada is increasing and the climb is expected to continue.

“What we’re not seeing is a trend that is going down nearly as rapidly as it was trending up,” he said.

The state is also not yet seeing the full impact from the Thanksgiving holiday, Cage said.

