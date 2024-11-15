Clark standout’s resurgence helps UNLV top Omaha: ‘He’s just a winner’

Former Clark standout Jalen Hill, who tore his ACL in January, looked like his old self while leading UNLV to a win over Omaha at Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) looks to dunk the ball during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) dribbles around Omaha Mavericks guard Ja'Sean Glover (5) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) attempts a three-point shot during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) comforts forward Jeremiah Cherry, right, as Cherry receives his sixth foul of the game during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20), forward Jeremiah Cherry (45), guard Jaden Henley (10), forward Jalen Hill (1) and guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) wait for play to resume after a timeout during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger talks to the team during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) dunks the ball during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Omaha Mavericks guard Lance Waddles, left, swats the ball from UNLV forward Pape N'Diaye (22) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger yells during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) attempts to dribble around Omaha Mavericks guard Lance Waddles, left, during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger, right, talks to a referee during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger yells at guard Jaden Henley (10) during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) holds his mouth after being elbowed in the face by Omaha Mavericks center Isaac Ondekane (24) during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger yells at the team while in a time out during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) reacts after a foul is called during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford (14) jumps and looks to throw a loose ball back in bounds during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Omaha Mavericks guard JJ White (1) and UNLV guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) compete during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Omaha Mavericks forward Joshua Streit, left, and UNLV forward Jeremiah Cherry (45) compete during the college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jalen Hill (1) comforts forward Jeremiah Cherry, right, as Cherry receives his sixth foul of the game during the college basketball game against the Omaha Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jalen Hill was worried.

He didn’t know if this was possible. If he could make it all the way back. If things would ever be the same.

But if Thursday night is any indication, the former Clark star is well on his way.

Hill, a sixth-year senior forward who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in January, helped lead UNLV’s men’s basketball team to an 80-69 win over Omaha before an announced crowd of 4,817 at Thomas & Mack Center.

“I felt confident out there,” Hill said. “A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure. It was scary.”

Hill finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals in 29 minutes. He was also at his best in the most important moments.

Omaha rallied to tie the game at 63 with 4:43 remaining in the second half. Hill scored the next six points via a layup and four free throws to put his team up 69-63.

The Rebels (2-1) pulled away afterward. It took them longer than expected, but they got the job done all the same.

“Jalen Hill is a really good basketball player,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “It’s just what he is. For his season to be cut short last year was really disappointing. But his patience, his determination to get back healthy and finish his career here is unmatched.

“He has worked incredibly hard. He’s so unbelievably reliable and dependable. He’s just a winner who makes winning plays.”

It wasn’t an easy victory for UNLV.

Omaha kept things close by shooting 10-for-28 from 3-point range. The Rebels were just 4-for-18.

UNLV proved to be the more opportunistic side, however. The Rebels scored 30 points off 19 Omaha turnovers.

Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry added 17 points and four rebounds for UNLV. Point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. had 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Rebels didn’t get off to the best start. They fell behind 9-2, 15-7 and 20-13 in the first half. But their defense helped them rally to take the lead.

Omaha turned the ball over 12 times in the first 20 minutes. Many of the turnovers were forced by active hands from UNLV.

“When we were good (defensively), we were good,” Kruger said. “On that side of the ball, I think that’s something we’re going to be really excited to watch. There was a lot of great possessions where we had activity, forced bad passes, turnovers. It probably became the difference in the game in the long run.”

It was the Cherry show on offense in the first half for the Rebels. He scored 11 points before the break while shooting 5-for-6 from the floor.

UNLV grabbed its first lead off a Thomas 3-pointer with 6:57 to play in the first half, going up 24-23. The Rebels increased their advantage to 35-29 at the intermission.

All in all, a good win for UNLV.

All in all, a great night for a certain sixth-year senior.

“(Hill) is all we need,” Cherry said. “He’s the backbone. He’s a piece we definitely needed tonight.”

Hill wasn’t sure he would make it back. If this was possible. If things could feel so normal on a court again.

They did for Hill on Thursday night.

Rebels ink two

UNLV received signed commitments from local products Mason Abittan and Tyrin Jones to join the program for the 2025-26 season.

Abittan is a 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard from Coronado. He chose UNLV over Colorado State and UNR.

Jones is a 6-foot-9, 190-pound forward that grew up in Las Vegas. He attends Layton Christian Academy in Layton, Utah. He also considered New Mexico, Santa Clara and UC Santa Barbara.

