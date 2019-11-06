UNLV opens T.J. Otzelberger era with 86-71 victory

UNLV went on a 25-4 run late in the first half to assume to control in its 86-71 victory over Purdue-Fort Wayne on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) dunks the ball over Purdue Fort Wayne forward Matt Holba (13) during the half of their NCAA game in the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Donnie Tillman (2) gets inside of Purdue Fort Wayne forward Matt Holba (13) for a shot during the half of their NCAA game in the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) gets off a hook shot over Purdue Fort Wayne forward Matt Holba (13) during the half of their NCAA game in the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ten minutes was all UNLV needed Tuesday night.

The Rebels then took charge, taking a 16-point lead at halftime and going on to beat Purdue-Fort Wayne 86-71 before about 4,000 fans at the Thomas & Mack Center in the first game under coach T.J. Otzelberger.

UNLV used a 25-4 run late in the first half in the season opener for both teams to go up 39-21 before the Mastodons made a basket shortly before intermission.

Mbacke Diong totaled 17 points and 17 rebounds, sharing the scoring lead with Jonah Antonio. Five Rebels scored in double figures.

Jarred Godfrey led Fort Wayne with 24 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

