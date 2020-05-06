98°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV releases junior college point guard from scholarship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2020 - 2:47 pm
 

Nick Fleming, a junior college point guard who signed with UNLV, was released from his letter of intent Wednesday.

Fleming tweeted that it was “a mutual agreement.” The decision brings the Rebels down to the maximum of 13 scholarships, making it unlikely any other roster moves will take place.

When Fleming committed in September out of Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, the Rebels were thought to be in need of a point guard for the 2020-21 season, and a junior college transfer would figure to be given every chance to win the job. But Marvin Coleman emerged last season, and he figured to be in good position to start the next two years.

Junior college players typically transfer to be more of an impact player, and Fleming tweeted that he would look for his opportunities elsewhere.

UNLV’s starting backcourt next season figures to be Coleman, Bryce Hamilton and David Jenkins Jr. All have two seasons of eligibility remaining, and they should give the Rebels one of the Mountain West’s top backcourts.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

