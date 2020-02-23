UNLV shocks No. 4 San Diego State
UNLV led by as many as 14 points before holding off a late comeback effort by San Diego State to stun the No. 4 Aztecs 66-63 on Saturday at Viejas Center.
The Rebels (15-14, 10-6 Mountain West) had lost 16 of the past 17 games to the Aztecs before handing San Diego State (26-1, 15-1) its first loss of the season.
