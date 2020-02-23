UNLV shocks No. 4 San Diego State

UNLV led by as many as 14 points before holding off a late comeback effort by San Diego State to stun the No. 4 Aztecs 66-63 on Saturday at Viejas Center.

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots over San Diego State forward Nolan Narain (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) fights for the ball with UNLV forward Vitaliy Shibel (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego State forward Yanni Wetzell, top, dunks as UNLV forward Nick Blair (20) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn (22) passes in front of UNLV forward Vitaliy Shibel (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives past San Diego State guard KJ Feagin (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell, right, is fouled by UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) while shooting during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO — UNLV led by as many as 14 points before holding off a late comeback effort by San Diego State and stunned the No. 4 Aztecs 66-63 on Saturday at Viejas Center.

The Rebels (15-14, 10-6 Mountain West) had lost 16 of the past 17 games to the Aztecs before handing San Diego State (26-1, 15-1) its first loss of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.