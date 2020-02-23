51°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV shocks No. 4 San Diego State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2020 - 6:56 pm
 

SAN DIEGO — UNLV led by as many as 14 points before holding off a late comeback effort by San Diego State and stunned the No. 4 Aztecs 66-63 on Saturday at Viejas Center.

The Rebels (15-14, 10-6 Mountain West) had lost 16 of the past 17 games to the Aztecs before handing San Diego State (26-1, 15-1) its first loss of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

