UNLV, UNR presidents urge good sportsmanship for basketball game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2020 - 11:00 am
 

RENO — The presidents for Nevada’s two Division I universities posted a video urging good sportsmanship for Wednesday night’s game between UNLV and UNR at Lawlor Events Center.

It’s the first major sporting event between the schools since the Nov. 30 football game here, which ended in a brawl following the Rebels’ 33-30 in overtime victory. The Mountain West suspended four players from each team.

“As we celebrate the excellence of our student-athletes, let’s show the sportsmanship that reflects our two great institutions,” UNLV acting president Marta Meana said in the video standing next to UNR president Marc Johnson.

The video was posted on UNR’s Twitter account with the hash tags #KeepItClean, #BeTheExample and #WeAreAllNevadans.

UNLV (11-9, 6-1 Mountain West) entered Wednesday’s 8 p.m. against the Wolf Pack (11-8, 4-3) having won seven of eight games.

